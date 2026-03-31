Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity service provider, announces that, pursuant to the indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated October 30, 2025 governing the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $3,000,000 previously issued on October 30, 2025 (the "Debentures"), the Company issued 576,923 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.13 per Share in satisfaction of an aggregate of $75,000 in interest payments on the outstanding Debentures.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290573

Source: Plurilock Security Inc.