Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Northwest Ontario Prospectors Association ("NWOPA") Showcase, taking place April 8-9, 2026, at the Valhalla Inn in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The NWOPA Showcase is a key annual gathering for prospectors, exploration companies, investors, and industry stakeholders, focused on advancing mineral exploration and development in Northwestern Ontario.

Delta will participate in the event to engage with the exploration community and showcase progress at its Delta-1 Gold Project, located just 50 km west of Thunder Bay along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Delta will also host a meet-and-greet event in Thunder Bay on April 8. Those wishing to attend are asked to contact the Company to be added to the guest list.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"We look forward to attending the NWOPA Showcase and connecting with industry peers, partners, and investors. Northwestern Ontario remains a highly prospective and active mining region, and events such as NWOPA play an important role in fostering collaboration and advancing exploration."

Delta remains committed to advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project and strengthening its presence in one of Canada's emerging gold camps.

Qualified Person:

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Delta Resources Limited:

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario, where it has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 km west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization observed to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. The property spans 297 km² and hosts multiple prospective mineralized corridors.

Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290638

Source: Delta Resources Limited