The European Union Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is running a public consultation on the evolution of the bloc's power purchase agreement (PPA) market to identify existing initiatives and challenges. España The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has launched a public consultation process to assess the evolution of the power purchase agreement (PPA) market in the European Union. The process, open from today (March 31) until May 8, aims to gather detailed information on the regulatory, financial, and market conditions that influence the development ...

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