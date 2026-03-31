New governance layer enables human-in-the-loop operations, allowing AI to handle customer interactions while humans stay in control of critical decisions

GetVocal, Europe's leading provider of conversational AI agents for enterprise customer support, today announced the launch of its Control Center, a human-AI operations interface designed to help enterprises scale customer experience (CX) automation while maintaining trust, compliance, and full human oversight.

As organizations expand AI from simple requests to complex customer journeys, they face a dual operational challenge: if AI acts alone, risk increases; but if humans review everything, automation doesn't scale. GetVocal's Control Center solves this challenge by introducing a governance layer for real-time two-way human-AI collaboration. In this hybrid workforce model, AI resolves most customer interactions independently, and humans step in only when judgment, validation, or exception handling is required.

The Control Center is the only solution that enables supervisors and operators to oversee, control, and collaborate with AI agents in real time. Human operators work alongside AI as decision-makers and coaches. AI can request validation for sensitive actions, seek guidance on edge cases, or escalate high-value moments while maintaining full context. Meanwhile, supervisors gain complete visibility into both AI and human performance, including escalations, sentiment shifts, and emerging operational risk signals. Through its seamless integration with Zendesk and other CX tools, the Control Center enables customer service teams to instruct AI agents, take over conversations and approve their requests without leaving their existing workflows.

Underpinning the platform are GetVocal's deterministic context graphs, which ensure that every AI decision is visible, structured, and traceable. This transparency allows organizations to gradually delegate more responsibilities to AI agents resulting in faster handling times, higher first-time resolution rates, and less repetitive work for human teams.

"While many organizations are investing in AI agents, most existing tools can only automate the first five to 10 percent of customer journeys. This is because they were built either for human-only teams or for black-box decision-making," says Roy Moussa, co-founder and CEO of GetVocal. "Our capabilities create a governed hybrid workforce platform where human oversight scales alongside automation, enabling brands to expand automation safely across over 90 percent of customer experience use cases."

Leading brands such as Glovo, Terrapin, and Altis Hotels already use GetVocal's hybrid human-AI agent platform for complex customer conversations. Across deployments, enterprises have increased automation coverage, improved response times, and reduced operational costs, all while maintaining high customer satisfaction and compliance standards.

"Enterprises are under pressure to increase automation while maintaining quality, compliance, and customer trust," said Corinne Ripoche, CEO of Capita Experience. "What makes GetVocal unique is that it is the only solution that puts humans in the loop as validators and auditors, increasing control and trust. The Control Center is the key to scale AI responsibly, bringing human and AI agents together to achieve more automation than ever before, while providing a great customer experience."

"Becoming AI-first requires more than automation, it requires a system you can trust," said João Cunha, Transformation Executive VP, Teleperformance. "The Control Center gives us that: the AI stays in charge of the conversation, pulls in human expertise only when needed, and then completes the task independently. That's how you scale without losing control."

The Control Center is available immediately as part of the GetVocal Conversational AI Platform and integrates with existing customer experience environments across voice and digital channels.

About GetVocal

GetVocal is a conversational AI platform that enables enterprises to automate and optimize customer conversations across voice, chat, email, and digital channels. Its protocol-driven architecture combines deterministic logic with generative AI to deliver transparent, compliant, and scalable automation. With a unified Hybrid Workforce platform, organizations can manage human and AI agents together and safely expand automation across 90 percent plus of customer experience use cases. For more information, visit www.getvocal.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330718259/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Claire Ayles Reka Agopcsa

Eleven Hundred Agency

T: +44 (0) 20 7688 5202

press@getvocal.ai