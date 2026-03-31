New AI-platform enables non-tech teams to build fully functional, secure applications for real business operations, not just prototypes

Softr today evolved into an AI-native platform, marking the end of the AI prototype era and the beginning of production-ready business software that non-technical teams can build, own, and maintain with AI without writing a single line of code. With the introduction of its new AI Co-Builder, Softr enables teams to replace spreadsheets and manual workflows with secure, fully-functional business applications, including internal tools, customer portals, partner platforms, and operational systems, simply by describing what they need.

This milestone marks a major evolution for Softr, a leading player in the no-code software category over the past five years. Since launching in 2020, the company has grown to support more than 1 million builders and 7,000 organizations, including Netflix, Google, Stripe, UPS, and Clay.

Softr's new platform was built to bridge the gap between AI-generated prototypes and software that can actually run business operations. Many AI app builders promise instant software from a single prompt, but stop at surface-level outputs, requiring users to manage code, fix errors, and rebuild workflows from scratch. Business software, on the other hand, runs on real data, connects to internal systems, and supports users with defined roles and permissions in real time it has to work 100 percent of the time. When AI builders fall short or stop at the prototype, only a developer can fix it resulting in months of work and hundreds of thousands of dollars to get software that should have been ready on day one. Softr closes that gap.

Softr's new AI-native platform enables organizations to move from fragmented tools to fully operational software systems built in minutes designed to run securely on live data, integrate with internal infrastructure, and provide structured access and governance from day one.

"For the first time, AI made the idea that 'I can build something myself' mainstream for millions of people but most AI app-builders stop at the shiny demo stage," said Mariam Hakobyan, Co-Founder and CEO of Softr. "We built Softr to solve the hard parts of software building. Every business app, from an internal HR portal to a client-facing tool, runs on real data, users, permissions, and security. It has to work every single time. Our goal has always been to give non-technical teams the ability to build the custom solutions they need without relying on developers. This evolution turns that vision into reality: software that helps people build and run the mission-critical software that powers their business operations."

With the addition of Softr's AI Co-Builder, users can describe the software they need in plain language, and the platform generates a fully integrated system including the database, user interface, permissions, and business logic connected and ready for real-world users immediately. Core foundations such as authentication, user roles, permissions, and hosting are built in from the start, eliminating the need for teams to configure or manage them separately.

Softr's platform is built for business software that teams and customers can depend on every day. Each application is:

Secure and fully functional from day one , with built-in authentication and permissions

, with built-in authentication and permissions Powered by a visual, user-friendly database , giving users full control over their data

, giving users full control over their data Built on custom workflows and integrations , ensuring systems work seamlessly across tools

, ensuring systems work seamlessly across tools Easy to maintain and evolve, without requiring code or repeated prompting

Teams use Softr to power critical workflows such as client portals, CRMs, company intranets, and operational systems across a wide range of industries. The company is now combining that profitable foundation with AI to accelerate its mission: to empower billions of business users to create production-ready software they can rely on from day one.

"The future of software isn't written it's created," Hakobyan added. "The next generation of software will be built by everyone not because we simplified code, but because we simplified creation and made building hard things easy."

About Softr

Softr is the AI-native platform for building the software your business runs on-portals, internal tools, and operational systems-without code or developers. Describe what you need, and AI creates the database, app, and business logic-already connected, secure, and ready for real users. Over 1M+ organizations, from startups to enterprises like Netflix, Google, Stripe, UPS, and Clay, run their business operations on Softr-built apps. Visit softr.io to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331754358/en/

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