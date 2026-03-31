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WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 20:29
34,940 Euro
-0,06 % -0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,24035,28013:43
35,28035,30013:25
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) today published its Annual and Sustainability report for 2025, outlining the company's progress in unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations and therapies for people living with rare diseases.

Sobi has a strong focus on building a sustainable business through collaboration and scientific expertise, ensuring that everyone eligible within its therapeutic areas has access to approved medicines. In 2025, over 53,000 full-time equivalent patients were treated with a Sobi medicine, delivering on Sobi's mission to deliver therapies for people living with rare diseases. Revenue in 2025 grew by 15 per cent at CER to SEK 28 B, and Sobi advanced its pipeline with the potential to change the standard of care in several rare and severe diseases.

The report includes the audited Annual Report and Sobi's statutory Sustainability report, prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the European Reporting Standards (ESRS). It also incorporates Sobi's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and EU Taxonomy reporting.

Sobi's 2025 Sustainability Statement reflects the company's transition to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the ESRS. The structure of the report and its content are aligned with the new sustainability reporting requirements.

Sobi's 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report is available on sobi.com. The Swedish Annual Report is also available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The Swedish ESEF version prevails in case of any queries or conflicts.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations
gerard.tobin@sobi.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2025,c4327176

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4327176/4008716.pdf

Sobi Annual and Sustainability report 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4327176/4008781.zip

sobi-2025-12-31-sv.zip

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2025-302729895.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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