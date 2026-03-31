Nexus Enterprises, Inc: Nexus Raises $4.3M Seed Round to Help Business Teams Deploy AI Agents

BRUSSELS and SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus , an agentic AI platform enabling enterprises to deploy autonomous agents, today announced a $4.3 million seed funding round. The round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from Y Combinator, Transpose Platform, Twenty Two Ventures, Phosphor Capital, and other angel investors like Gokul Rajaram, Raphael Schaad and Jake Mintz.

Nexus, a Y Combinator-backed company founded in 2024 by former McKinsey consultant Assem Chammah and AI engineer Shady Al Shoha, to help businesses move from AI experimentation to deployment. The platform enables non-technical teams to deploy agents, embedded with governance and compliance, that execute complete workflows end-to-end across CRM, ERP, Slack, Teams, and other core enterprise systems.

"Enterprises don't need another AI assistant, they need an AI agent that completes work reliably and delivers measurable results from the start," said Assem Chammah, co-founder and CEO of Nexus. "We work side-by-side with teams to launch AI agents in weeks, with the guardrails they need, and tie outcomes directly to real business results."

Nexus works with leading enterprises including Orange , a global telecommunications operator, that deployed a customer onboarding agent with Nexus in four weeks. Orange saw increased conversion rates by 50% and is generating more than $6 million in annual LTV with a single agent. Nexus also works with AI infrastructure company Lambda.ai , to deploy agents across its sales and marketing functions, where a single agent saves hundreds to thousands of cumulative hours.

"The Nexus platform understood our needs simply by describing them in plain language," said Tom Guisgand, AI Specialist at Orange. "Within days, we had a fully operational AI agent guiding customers through onboarding. Customer satisfaction increased by more than 10 points, and the quality and consistency of conversations improved significantly."

The Nexus platform pairs AI agent creation with white-glove implementation support from a dedicated engineering and enablement team, including hands-on integration, rollout support, training, and ongoing optimization. It supports more than 4,000 integrations across enterprise systems and is built to meet regulatory compliance standards.

"AI agents are becoming core to how enterprises operate, but building them remains slow and technical. Nexus changes that by enabling any team to deploy production-ready agents in days, not months. Assem and Shady have built an incredibly intuitive yet powerful platform, and how quickly they've gone from idea to enterprise deployments stood out to us. Their early traction with customers like Orange Group and Proximus Global speaks to the strength of their enterprise motion," said Yuri Sagalov, Managing Director at General Catalyst.

About Nexus

Nexus is an enterprise AI platform that enables business teams to build and deploy autonomous AI agents without engineering dependency. Built on an agent-first architecture and supported by white-glove implementation, Nexus integrates across 4,000+ enterprise systems and delivers measurable business outcomes in weeks, not months. Founded in Brussels with operations in the U.S. and Europe, Nexus serves enterprise customers across telecommunications, automotive, consulting, and technology. For more information, visit: https://agent.nexus/ .

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