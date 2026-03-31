NCC AB: NCC initiates extensive concreting and groundworks for LKAB in Gällivare

NCC has signed an agreement with LKAB to conduct initial work for the new sorting plant in Vitåfors, Gällivare. The order value is approximately SEK 650 million and comprises concreting and groundworks.

NCC and LKAB already have a partnering agreement in place for the construction of the new sorting plant, which will be built next to the current plant on a 24,000 square meter site. The project includes groundworks, foundation engineering and concreting works. Work starts in the second quarter of 2026. NCC holds an option on the remaining part of the plant, which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2028.

"We look forward to continuing development of the Gällivare plant in partnership with LKAB. In addition to playing a crucial part in the plant's operation, a modern sorting plant is a very interesting project from an engineering perspective. There are significant height differences across the site and large volumes of material will need to be handled adjacent to the current sorting plant while it is in full operation," says Helena Hed, Head of NCC Green Industry Transformation.

The project will commence in spring 2026 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The work will be conducted by the NCC Green Industry Transformation business area and the order value of approximately SEK 650 million will be registered in the first quarter of 2026 under Other and eliminations.

For further information, please contact:

Amelie Winberg, Manager, Media Relations Sweden, NCC, +46 70 221 13 72, amelie.winberg@ncc.se



NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.