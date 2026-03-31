As from April 1, 2026, TietoEVRY Corporation will change issuer name.
Company name is Tieto Corporation.
Old issuer name: TietoEVRY Corporation
New issuer name: Tieto Corporation
ISIN code: FI0009000277
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
Company name is Tieto Corporation.
Old issuer name: TietoEVRY Corporation
New issuer name: Tieto Corporation
ISIN code: FI0009000277
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
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