Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) awarded 155 MW of rooftop PV capacity at an average of €0.0956 ($0.11)/kWh, leaving nearly half of the 283 MW tender volume unallocated. Deutschland Germany's Bundesnetzagentur said it received 98 bids totaling 177 MW in a Feb. 1 auction for PV systems on buildings and noise barriers. Of these, 13 bids were excluded due to formal errors, with the remaining 85 bids awarded contracts totaling 155 MW. The volume-weighted average award price came in at €0.0956/kWh, slightly below the €0.0966/kWh recorded in the previous round in October 2025, ...

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