Provisional Patents Filed

Units Scheduled for U.S. Army Trial

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - DEFSEC Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DFSC) (TSXV: DFSC.WT.U) (NASDAQ: DFSC) (NASDAQ: DFSCW) ("DEFSEC" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its Battlespace Laser Identification Sensor System (BLISS), the next-generation capability in the company's battlefield laser detection innovation path.

Building on the Battlefield Laser Detection System ("BLDS") foundation, BLISS advances DEFSEC's tactical-edge sensing architecture with enhanced laser threat detection, emitter identification, networked battlespace awareness, and a companion software suite that transforms laser warning into shared, actionable battlefield information. BLISS also incorporates newly developed technology for which DEFSEC has submitted a provisional patent application, underscoring the proprietary innovation embedded in the system.

Following DEFSEC's sale and delivery of BLDS units for a U.S. Army armored vehicle program (announced on June 18, 2025) last year for testing and trial activity, initial sample BLISS units are now scheduled for delivery in the coming month as the next step in that same capability evolution.

"BLISS represents a major step forward in tactical-edge force protection and actionable battlespace intelligence for commanders," said Sean Homuth, President and CEO. "It combines rapid warning and actionable intelligence in real time. This capability provides an operational advantage against laser-enabled threats, enabling the ability to defeat those threats and vastly improve survivability of soldiers and high value assets in the battlespace. This is particularly relevant to threats seen in the current Middle East and Ukraine conflicts."

BLISS is designed to alert operators to laser activity across the battlespace, providing critical early warning, characterization of the nature of the threat, and valuable time to assess, evade, defend, and deploy countermeasures. Low cost and scalable across dismounted soldiers, vehicles, and fixed infrastructure, it greatly enhances survivability, situational awareness and provides a much more complete picture of threats in the battlespace in real time.

"With the rapid proliferation of lethal threats employed by our foreign adversaries that use lasers for target acquisition including missiles, drones/UAVs, and other destructive weapons, BLISS represents an important step forward in capability bringing low cost sensors that can be deployed in great numbers throughout the battlespace designed to significantly increase the ability to defeat those threats," said Mr. Homuth.

The Company is also in the process of completing a suite of associated software applications. The first, which is being shipped to the US Army to support their ongoing testing, is an application that supports the analysis of identified threats for characterization. The second is a plug-in application expected to be available for demonstrations in May 2026, that enables the integration of this capability with the real time situational awareness ecosystem used by many western NATO allies including Canada and the United States.

About DEFSEC

DEFSEC (TSXV: DFSC) (TSXV: DFSC.WT.U) (NASDAQ: DFSC) (NASDAQ: DFSCW) (FSE: 62U2) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other DEFSEC products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary less-lethal product line branded PARA SHOTTM with applications across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.defsectec.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "have sight of", "believe", or "continue", the description of "optimism", "momentum" or "interest", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting the reader in understanding us, our business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of DEFSEC's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that are documented in detail in the Company's public filings. Forward-looking statements included in this include, but are not limited to: management's belief of sufficiency of available financial resources to support forecasted activities in 2026 based on cash on hand, anticipated revenue streams and planned expenditures in the fiscal year, subject to execution of the Company's operating plan and other risks and factors described in its public filings; interest in DEFSEC LightningTM or other products and services as well as timing of full implementation or commercial release thereof; the Company's estimates of increases to annualized gross margin on a go-forward basis and extent thereof, if any; the stage of scaled production for the PARA SHOTTM technology into new training cartridges and timing of release thereof; and management's belief that its extensive customer base of law enforcement agencies for ARWEN throughout North America is a ready market for its new products like PARA SHOTTM as well as DEFSEC LightningTM.

Although DEFSEC's management believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking statements discussed in this news release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting DEFSEC, including DEFSEC's inability to execute on its current operating plan and/or fiscal 2026 forecasted activities, DEFSEC's inability to secure contracts and subcontracts (on the timelines, size and scale expected or at all), statements of work and orders for its products in fiscal 2026 and onwards for reasons beyond its control, the renewal or extension of agreements beyond their original term, the granting of patents applied for by DEFSEC, inability to finance the scale up to full commercial production levels for its physical products, inability to secure key partnership agreements to facilitate the outsourcing and logistics for its ARWEN and PARA SHOTTM products, inability to commercialize DEFSEC's Battlespace Laser Identification Sensor System (BLISS), inability to secure or complete the execution of government contracts, inability to drive growth in DEFSEC's ARWEN product line, inability to advance the commercialization of DEFSEC's PARA SHOTTM products, delay or inability to launch DEFSEC's Lightning SaaS offering, lower than expected or delayed demand for DEFSEC's BLISS, overall interest in DEFSEC's products being lower than anticipated or expected; general economic and stock market conditions; a stagnation or decrease in North American defense and public safety spending, adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the inability of DEFSEC to implement and execute its business strategies; risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in DEFSEC's filings with the Canadian Security Administrators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and many other factors beyond the control of DEFSEC. Although DEFSEC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and DEFSEC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its respective Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290553

Source: DEFSEC Technologies Inc.