Order follows successful multi-phase validation and positions NUBURU for potential multi-program expansion within one of the world's largest government-led defense electronics ecosystems

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU the "Company"), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and software-orchestrated defense systems, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon"), has secured an initial deployment order for its portable directed-energy laser dazzler system for counter-drone ("C-UAV") defense applications from a tier-one government-owned defense electronics organization operating within a centralized government procurement framework in a major Asia-Pacific defense market (the "Customer").

Counter-drone technologies have rapidly become a priority across global defense agencies as the proliferation of low-cost unmanned aerial systems (UAS) continues to reshape modern battlefield and security environments, driving demand for scalable, non-kinetic mitigation solutions capable of real-time deployment.

The Customer organization is a government-controlled defense electronics and systems integrator operating at the core of national defense infrastructure. The organization designs, develops, and deploys mission-critical defense systems across multiple domains, including electronic warfare, secure communications, sensor technologies, and integrated command-and-control architectures. It plays a central role in national defense modernization initiatives and large-scale program execution, supporting system integration, deployment, and lifecycle management across multiple operational environments.

Following a structured multi-phase validation and operational evaluation process including prototype trials, production-level testing, and technical performance verification the engagement has progressed into initial operational deployment, marking the Company's transition from system validation to early-stage field deployment within a government-led defense environment.

The Company has secured an initial deployment order valued at approximately $250,000. The order represents the first commercial deployment within a broader engagement framework and establishes an early revenue pathway within a large-scale government defense ecosystem.

From Validation to Operational Deployment

The order reflects the successful completion of a multi-phase engagement process that included:

Prototype development and testing;

Production-prototype validation;

Technical evaluation and performance verification.

The Company believes this progression validates both the technical performance and operational relevance of Lyocon's directed-energy system in real-world defense scenarios and supports further integration into existing defense architectures.

The system is expected to deliver attractive gross margin characteristics consistent with high-value directed-energy and defense electronics systems, with potential for further improvement as production volumes scale.

Follow-On Program Expansion Discussions

In parallel with the initial deployment, the Company and the Customer are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding a potential second-phase program expected to include:

Lower-power (1W) system configurations;

Expanded operational deployment scenarios;

Broader production scope across additional units.

The Company estimates that this potential Phase 2 opportunity could range between approximately $575,000 and $800,000, subject to further technical validation, evolving operational requirements, and formal contractual agreements.

Subject to successful execution of the initial deployment, a follow-on program could be formalized within 2026, with deliveries anticipated in 2027.

Scalable System Architecture and Production Readiness

The Lyocon directed-energy system has been engineered with a focus on modularity, scalability, and manufacturability, enabling:

Rapid transition from initial deployments to larger-scale production programs;

Flexible configuration across multiple power levels and mission profiles;

Integration into layered counter-drone and electronic warfare architectures.

The Company believes the system offers compelling economic characteristics consistent with semiconductor-based directed-energy technologies, with potential for margin expansion as production volumes scale and supply chain efficiencies are realized.

Positioning Within a National Defense Ecosystem

The Company believes that engagement with the Customer provides a strategic entry point into a government-led defense procurement and deployment ecosystem characterized by centralized integration, multi-branch operational requirements, and repeat procurement cycles.

The Customer's role as a national defense electronics provider and system integrator positions it as a key gateway for deployment across:

Multiple operational units within the Armed Forces;

Homeland security and border protection applications;

Integrated air defense and counter-UAV frameworks.

The Company believes that successful execution of this deployment may support broader replication opportunities within similar government-led defense ecosystems globally.

Addressing a Rapidly Expanding Global Market

The proliferation of low-cost UAVs across both tactical and commercial environments continues to drive urgent demand for effective counter-drone technologies across military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Industry research indicates that the global counter-UAS market is expected to exceed $20 billion by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of layered defense systems combining detection, electronic warfare, and directed-energy mitigation capabilities.

Portable non-kinetic mitigation systems are emerging as a critical segment within this market, driven by the need to protect personnel, mobile assets, and sensitive infrastructure in dynamic operational environments.

Portable Directed-Energy System for Field Deployment

Lyocon's counter-drone system leverages NUBURU's semiconductor laser expertise and is engineered to provide non-kinetic optical countermeasures against UAV threats.

Key capabilities include:

Multi-wavelength configuration (Green, Blue, Infrared);

Scalable optical power (1W-10W);

Adjustable beam divergence (2.5-50 mrad);

Precision beam control and dynamic regulation;

Lightweight, rifle-mounted architecture;

Compatibility with standard military platforms.

The system is designed to:

Disrupt UAV visual and sensor systems;

Degrade electro-optical and infrared payloads;

Provide tactical perimeter defense;

Enable rapid deployment in operational environments.

Strategic Positioning Within NUBURU's Defense Platform

The Lyocon program represents a key component of NUBURU's broader Defense Security platform, including activities led by Nuburu Defense LLC, which integrates:

Directed-energy technologies;

Electronic warfare systems;

AI-enabled mission software;

Mobile and tactical defense solutions.

Lyocon operates as a wholly owned subsidiary within the NUBURU group and serves as a core operating unit for the Company's directed-energy and defense-related initiatives.

Management Commentary

Paola Zanzola, Executive Director of Lyocon S.r.l., commented:

"This initial deployment marks an important milestone for our team as we transition from development and validation into operational field deployment. The successful completion of the evaluation process demonstrates the effectiveness of our technology in real-world scenarios and supports further expansion into broader defense applications."

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU Inc. and CEO of Nuburu Defense LLC, added:

"This engagement represents a significant step in NUBURU's strategy to establish a scalable presence within the global counter-drone defense market. Entry into a government-led defense ecosystem of this scale validates both our technology and our broader platform approach, and we believe it provides a foundation for future expansion across additional programs and international markets."

Commercial Outlook

The Company expects that this initial deployment may:

Serve as a reference implementation for additional defense customers;

Support follow-on procurement opportunities;

Enable expansion into broader operational programs.

NUBURU will continue to advance discussions with defense and security organizations globally as part of its commercial expansion strategy.

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon") an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU's reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit also Home Page Lyocon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Source: NUBURU, Inc.

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Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net