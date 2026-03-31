Icon Global Group, LLC: Icon Global Named Official Partner of FEI World Cup Finals 2026 in Fort Worth

Partnership Includes Presenting Sponsorship of the VIP Reliant Club

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Global, a renowned real estate firm specializing in extraordinary, premier properties around the world, has been named an Official Partner of the FEI World Cup Finals 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. As part of this partnership, Icon Global will be the Presenting Sponsor of the World Cup's VIP Reliant Club, now known as the Reliant Club Presented by Icon Global. The partnership will also include an introduction to Amasé, a privately owned collection of luxury vacation rentals in extraordinary destinations.

With the Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT) as event organizer, the City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Sports Commission will host the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final and Zen Elite FEI Dressage World Cup Final at Dickies Arena, April 8-12, 2026.

"Icon Global, represents extraordinary people, who own extraordinary properties in extraordinary places," said Bernard Uechtritz, Icon Founder and CEO. "Thus, our introduction of Amase, a privately owned collection of luxury vacation rentals in exclusive destinations.

The equestrian world and Fort Worth are a part of Icon Global' s success story. Our personal ties, event participation and world connections run deep from Texas throughout the globe, within English and Western Equestrian Sports, and International Polo competition.

So, being named an official partner of the FEI World Cup Finals 2026 on our home turf is something we are incredibly proud to be part of, while literally, at the same time in Western Sports, Icon Global also presents the National Cutting Horse Association Super Stakes culminating with the NCHA Celebrity Cutting Event on April 11th Presented by Icon Global right next door to the Dickies Arena in Forts Worth's Historic Will Rogers Coliseum .

What a month for World Class Equestrians and their fans in Fort Worth!

We are proud to support another event that brings together sport, lifestyle, international visitors and attention to our state, where Icon professionals have sold some of the greatest legacy properties such as the renowned $340M Four Six's (6666) Ranch, the $725M 535,000 acre WT Waggoner Ranch and hundreds of others, including the recent record sale of the $45 M Teton Ridge TR9 Ranch and Equestrian Training complex in Weatherford" . (Now, Theorem Ranch)

The equestrian world and Fort Worth are key parts of Icon Global's success story."

About Icon Global

Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical, national, and global marketing campaigns for iconic real estate, and additionally provides specialty advisory and portfolio services for owners of unique assets across the USA, parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Icon represents banking and governmental institutions, and high net worth individuals, as well as corporations and family offices globally, in the acquisition, management and disposition of property in all asset classes Icon professionals have sold some of the greatest legacy properties such as the renowned $340M Four Six's (6666) Ranch, the $725M, 535,000 acre WT Waggoner Ranch and hundreds of others, including the recent record sale of the $45M Teton Ridge TR9 Ranch and Equestrian Training complex in Weatherford. Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Australian, Bernard Uechtritz.

About Amase

Amasé means amazing! Each Amasé (ah-mah-SAY) home is situated within places shaped by landscape, culture, and a way of life defined by season and setting. Each residence within the Amasé collection is owned and cared for with a long-term perspective. Homes are selected for their architectural merit and their setting within destinations that shape how time is spent, from alpine terrain and coastal horizons to high desert landscapes and private estates. Book your stay!

Started in 1979, the FEI Jumping World Cup Final is an annual international showdown among the world's best Jumping horses and athletes. Previous FEI Jumping World Cup Finals held in the United States include Baltimore (1980), Tampa (1989), Del Mar, CA (1992), Las Vegas (2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2015), and Omaha (2017 and 2023).

First held in 1986, the FEI Dressage World Cup Final features the world's best Dressage horses and athletes. The Final has been held in the U.S. in Los Angeles (1995), Las Vegas (2005, 2007, 2009, 2015), and Omaha (2017 and 2023).

Single-session tickets are available with seats starting at $35. Special pricing and packages are available for groups of just nine or more; those interested should reach out to Sydney at GroupSales@DickiesArena.com. Full ticket information is available online at https://www.fortworth2026.com/tickets, or tickets can be ordered at the following link: FEI World Cup Finals 2026 Tickets. VIP tables can be reserved online at VIP Reservations.

Further information on the FEI World Cup Finals 2026 is available online at www.fortworth2026.com/.

About Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT)

Founded in 2015, the SRJT has revolutionized the way the sport of show jumping is presented in the U.S., creating a truly "unparalleled show jumping experience" for competitors, sponsors, and spectators alike. SRJT's first event in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth International CSI4*-W, was held in December 2021 and met with rave reviews and sell-out crowds. More information on the SRJT can be found at https://splitrockjumpingtour.com/.

About Fort Worth Sports Commission

The Fort Worth Sports Commission advances the city as an international sports destination. A division of Visit Fort Worth, the Sports Commission attracts youth, collegiate, and professional events that deliver economic impact and boost Fort Worth's image. The Fort Worth Sports Commission supports the development of and access to facilities that enhance the quality of life for all of Fort Worth. For more information, visit FortWorthSports.com and follow on Instagram @FortWorthSports and their Twitter account @FortWorthSports.

About Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena is a 14,000-seat, spectacular multipurpose venue that was built in 2019 and is owned by the City of Fort Worth and managed by the not-for-profit operating entity, Trail Drive Management Corp. (TDMC). The facility is the result of a pioneering public-private partnership between the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, the State of Texas, and a group of private-sector participants, including foundations, individuals, and organizations. The arena is located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus in Fort Worth, Texas. The state-of-the-art arena hosts concerts, sporting events, and family entertainment, and is home to Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Dickies Arena has been nominated for Arena of the Year by both the Academy of Country Music and Pollstar Magazine in 2022 and 2023. In 2023 and 2024, the Arena claimed VenueNow Magazine's #1 Top Stops Worldwide while obtaining Billboard Magazine's #1 Venue in the World. In 2025, Dickies Arena ranked #1 in Pollstar Magazine's Year-End boxscore chart among venues of similar size. For more information, please visit www.DickiesArena.com.

About Will Rogers Memorial Center

Will Rogers Memorial Center is a historic entertainment, sports, and equestrian complex anchoring Fort Worth's Cultural District. The 120-acre facility is owned and operated by the City of Fort Worth. The original Coliseum, Pioneer Tower and Auditorium were dedicated in 1936 and are on the National Register of Historic Places. Over the decades, the facility has added show barns, arenas, an exhibit hall, meeting spaces, and a multipurpose equestrian center, bringing two million visitors through its art deco gates annually. For more information, please visit Will Rogers Memorial Center | Fort Worth Upcoming Shows.

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