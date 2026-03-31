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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 13:54 Uhr
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SmallRig and vivo Launch Integrated Mobile Imaging Solution, Expanding the Boundaries of Mobile Content Creation

Co-created Pro Video Rig Kit debuts alongside the vivo X300 Ultra, rolling out globally across vivo retail channels, with early access provided to hundreds of media outlets and creators

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig announced a strategic collaboration with vivo to launch a comprehensive mobile imaging solution, unveiled alongside the global debut of the vivo X300 Ultra.

The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward more integrated creative ecosystems. As content creation continues to evolve, creators are demanding not only better devices, but also more cohesive and interoperable tools. By combining vivo's expertise in mobile imaging technology with SmallRig's deep experience in professional camera accessories, the partnership makes high-quality mobile production more accessible than ever.

SmallRig's vision of a "smartphone + accessories" ecosystem is rapidly becoming a defining trend in mobile imaging. Building on years of innovation in professional support systems, the company continues to expand what's possible for creators, enabling lightweight yet powerful production setups that bridge the gap between mobility and professionalism.

Looking ahead, SmallRig will continue to deepen its collaboration with vivo and other industry partners, exploring new possibilities in mobile content creation. Together, they aim to deliver more complete and efficient creative tools for global users, while driving the mobile imaging industry toward a more integrated and ecosystem-driven future.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig is an innovation-driven global company that designs and manufactures comprehensive support solutions and accessories for all content creation needs. Trusted by over four million creators globally, SmallRig pioneered the User Co-creation Design (UCD) philosophy and the DreamRig Program.

For more information, visit: www.smallrig.com.

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946729/image2.jpg
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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smallrig-and-vivo-launch-integrated-mobile-imaging-solution-expanding-the-boundaries-of-mobile-content-creation-302729948.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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