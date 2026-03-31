Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG acquires a 49% stake in Hirtenberger Defence Systems and expands its capabilities in mortar systems and ammunition

The global industrial-technology group CSG is acquiring a 49% stake in Hirtenberger Defence Systems (HDS) from the Hungarian group 4iG. The acquisition significantly expands the group's product portfolio in the area of mortar ammunition and systems, while also strengthening CSG's production capacities in Europe and marking the group's first acquisition in Austria. The new agreement forms part of a broader strategic partnership between CSG and 4iG. As part of the agreement, both companies are also considering the possibility of establishing a joint venture in Slovakia. In addition to strengthening international business activities, this joint venture could also be involved in the assembly of selected products.

HDS is a traditional European manufacturer of mortar systems and ammunition in 60, 81 and 120 mm calibres. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of ammunition types, including high-explosive fragmentation, illumination, smoke and training rounds, complementing CSG's existing range of artillery ammunition production.

The transaction represents another step in CSG's long-term strategy focused on strengthening production capacities, technological know-how and vertical integration in the field of ammunition and land systems manufacturing. The transaction also includes the Hirtenberger Defence Systems production facility in Austria, which will significantly reinforce CSG's manufacturing base in Europe.

"By acquiring a stake in Hirtenberger Defence Systems, CSG is expanding its portfolio with another key segment. At the same time, we are gaining cutting-edge technological know-how and new production capacities. This will enable us to increase ammunition output for both European and global customers. As a result, we will be able to respond even more flexibly to the growing demand for ammunition within NATO and partner countries," said Jirí Novotný, Chief Operating Officer of MSM Group

"The new agreement reinforces our strategic partnership with CSG and lays the foundation for an integrated, multi-country defence industrial cooperation. Hirtenberger Defence Systems is a company with more than 160 years of heritage, operating in Austria with an international presence and already active in export markets across Europe and overseas. The aim of the partnership is to further strengthen and expand these international sales capabilities while scaling manufacturing capacities. At the same time, a key objective is for HDS to play a significant role as a reliable domestic industrial supplier to the Hungarian Defence Forces, while strengthening our presence in the Central and Eastern European region with modern mortar systems," said István Sárhegyi, Chairman and CEO of 4iG SDT

The partnership aims not only to implement individual projects but also to establish a Central European industrial cooperation framework capable of serving growing international demand, thereby strengthening the long-term market position of both companies. As part of the cooperation, the parties are therefore examining the possibility of establishing a joint venture in Slovakia, which could support joint industrial programs and strengthen international sales capabilities, as well as participate in the assembly of certain products.

Hirtenberger Defence Systems also brings long-standing technological know-how in the development of mortar systems and ammunition to the CSG Group, enabling CSG to expand its existing mortar ammunition portfolio with new types.

The company's history dates back to 1860, and for more than five decades it has focused on the development of mortar rounds and mortar systems. In addition to ammunition, it develops complete mortar systems, sighting and optical technologies, support equipment for mortar units, as well as digital fire control systems.

Thanks to this combination of capabilities, CSG will be able to offer customers comprehensive mortar solutions encompassing complete systems, a broad portfolio of ammunition, sighting technologies and supporting logistical equipment. This integrated approach, where individual components are developed as a unified whole, delivers higher accuracy, reliability and ease of operation in the field.

A key technological value of HDS also lies in its advanced digital fire control systems (FCS). These enable precise targeting and fire control, integration into modern Battle Management Systems, and faster deployment of mortar units in the field. The digital fire control system also allows targeting without direct line of sight and without reliance on external navigation systems. This capability represents a significant technological enhancement for CSG's overall portfolio.

The acquisition is also aligned with CSG's long-term strategy focused on vertical integration of ammunition and weapon systems production. The integration of HDS will enable better control over the supply chain, optimization of production across the group, and more efficient utilization of capacities in both component and final product manufacturing.

The combination of HDS' technological expertise and CSG's expanding production capacities further strengthens the group's position as a major European player in the field of land systems and ammunition. Through this acquisition, the group will be able to offer customers an even broader portfolio of products and comprehensive solutions for modern armed forces in Europe and worldwide.

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2025, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 6.7 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG-

More information is available at: www.czechoslovakgroup.com.

About Hirtenberger Defence Systems

HDS is a global leader in the development, production and supply of complete smoothbore mortar systems in 60, 81 and 120 mm calibres. Founded in 1860, the company is also a long-standing supplier of state-of-the-art ammunition and explosives to leading armed forces. HDS mortar rounds are characterized by the highest levels of performance and efficiency, while ensuring maximum safety in use. The portfolio comprises all types of mortar ammunition, weapon systems, auxiliary field equipment, as well as sighting and optical systems proven by modern armed forces worldwide. HDS places strong emphasis on the careful selection of premium raw materials and precision manufacturing, and offers comprehensive services ranging from weapon integration to training.

4iG SDT

4iG S&D is a Hungarian company operating as a member of 4iG Group, specializing in the research and development, system integration and international commercialization of defence and space technologies. The company aims to contribute to the development of NATO-compatible defence capabilities through innovative solutions, while serving as a bridge between the Hungarian technology sector and the global defence industry. 4iG S&D is a key player in Hungary's defence innovation ecosystem and actively participates in the preparation of dual-use technologies for civilian applications. www.4igsdt.hu

Press service CSG

Andrej Círtek, spokesperson

tel.: +420 602 494 208

E-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz