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WKN: A1WY9H | ISIN: US04208T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 791
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 16:31
4,500 Euro
-2,17 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AH REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AH REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5804,68015:06
4,5804,68014:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AH Realty Trust Advances Strategic Transformation Through Sale of Two Multifamily Real Estate Financing Investments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) ("AHRT"), formerly Armada Hoffler, today announced it has completed a sale of two multifamily notes previously held within AH Realty Trust's real estate financing platform, for an aggregate purchase price of $63 million. Under the agreement, the buyer has acquired the Company's investment in Solis North Creek and Solis Peachtree.

This transaction represents AH Realty Trust's continued progress in the Company's exit from its real estate financing program and the simplification of the Company's platform as part of its strategic transformation to create long-term shareholder value. AH Realty Trust intends to use proceeds from the transaction to pay down debt, further strengthening the balance sheet, and support its share repurchase program.

"This transaction reflects the disciplined and successful execution of our strategic plan and the continued simplification of our platform," said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AH Realty Trust. "By divesting our non-core assets, including our multifamily and real estate financing platforms, we are reducing leverage and sharpening our focus on our core retail and office portfolios where we have the greatest opportunities to generate strong returns for investors."

Additionally, the Company announced recent capital markets activity, including the repurchase of approximately 3.6 million shares at a price of $5.72 per share, totaling $22 million. These actions reflect the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation and its ongoing commitment to returning capital to and driving long-term value for shareholders.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com

Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
AH Realty Trust
EVP of Investor Relations and Administration
Email: chelsea.forrest@ahrealtytrust.com
Phone: (757) 366-4000


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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