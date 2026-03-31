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WKN: A3E29M | ISIN: CA64550A1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.03.26 | 21:59
1,285 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Aircraft to Report Third Quarter 2026 Results and Provide a Business Update on April 14, 2026

Company Invites Investors to Submit Questions to be Answered on the Webcasted Earnings Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR) announces that it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, before market open. Management of the Company will discuss those results and provide a business update during a webcasted earnings call at 8:30 am ET on the same day.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 888-506-0062 from North America and at 973-528-0011 from international numbers (Access Code: 835351) or by joining the live webcast on Horizon Aircraft's investor relations website at https://ir.horizonaircraft.com/events-presentations. An archive of the earnings call will be available shortly after the call.

Horizon Aircraft invites investors to submit questions to be answered on the earnings call. Management will address select questions relating to its business and financial results and corporate and strategic plans. Questions should be submitted to ir@horizonaircraft.com by Thursday, April 9, 2026. Investors submitting questions will also be added to the IR mailing list.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns
ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar
EFG Media Relations
+44 7580 174672
edwina@efgmediarelations.com

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-to-report-third-quarter-2026-results-and-provide-a-bu-1153305

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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