AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Completes First Drill Hole at Jake Target, Koocanusa Project; Confirms Key Geological Features Consistent With Sediment-Hosted Copper Model

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Aeonian Resources Corp. ("Aeonian" or the "Company") (TSX.V:ALTN) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first diamond drill hole of its 2026 exploration program at the Jake Target within the Company's Koocanusa Project, located in southeastern British Columbia.

Highlights

First drill hole at Jake successfully intersected redox features, copper mineralization, and sulphides consistent with the Company's sediment-hosted copper exploration model.

Mineralization and alteration broadly align with modeled Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly, supporting geophysical targeting approach.

Pending assays results will guide follow-up drilling at Jake and additional targets across the district scale Koocanusa Project.

Drilling temporarily paused due to seasonal conditions, with the program expected to resume following spring break-up; the Company will update the market on drill rig remobilization timing once confirmed.

"The first drill hole at Jake has successfully confirmed that we are operating within a mineralized sedimentary system consistent with our exploration model," said Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources. "The presence of redox features, copper oxide mineralization, and disseminated sulphides, along with their association with modeled chargeability anomalies, provides important validation of our targeting approach. While assays are pending, these early observations are encouraging and support continued advanced exploration works at Koocanusa."

The inaugural drill hole was designed to test a chargeability and geochemical anomaly identified through ground-based IP geophysical surveys, prospecting and sampling, coincident with interpreted structural features (see March 16, 2026, news release). The hole successfully intersected a sequence of sedimentary rocks consistent with the targeted stratigraphy and encountered multiple zones of alteration, structure, and visible copper mineralization.

Drill Hole Summary

Geological logging of the drill core identified several features considered relevant to sediment-hosted copper systems, including those analogous to the Revett Formation in Montana and Idaho (observations only; assays pending):

Redox Features: A distinct oxidation front was observed within the upper portion of the hole, characterized by changes in colour and mineralogy consistent with redox boundaries known to control copper deposition in sediment-hosted systems.

Copper Oxide Mineralization: Green copper oxide mineralization, interpreted as malachite, was observed at multiple intervals within the drill hole, typically associated with fracture surfaces and permeable zones. The presence of malachite is considered indicative of copper-bearing fluids within the system; however, assay results are required to confirm copper concentrations.

Dendritic Oxide Mineralization: Multiple intervals contain dendritic mineral growths along fracture planes and bedding surfaces, interpreted to represent oxide mineralization (potentially manganese and/or copper oxides) associated with fluid movement through permeable sedimentary units.

Sulphide Mineralization: Disseminated sulphide mineralization was observed at depth, including fine-grained ("fly-speck") sulphides and localized zones exhibiting textures consistent with replacement of the host rock.

Structural Features: Several fault and fracture zones were logged throughout the hole, including intervals with vein and fracture-fill mineralization, interpreted to represent pathways for basin-derived fluids.

Alteration: The core exhibits variable bleaching and localized silicification consistent with fluid-rock interaction within permeable stratigraphic horizons.

These features are consistent with the necessary elements and attributes associated with sediment-hosted copper systems, where metal-bearing basinal fluids migrate through permeable strata and precipitate sulphide minerals at redox boundaries.

Geophysical Correlation

The drill hole intersected geological features, including disseminated sulphides and structurally controlled zones, at depths corresponding broadly with a modeled chargeability anomaly identified in prior IP geophysical surveys.

Chargeability anomalies are commonly associated with the presence of disseminated sulphide minerals due to their ability to temporarily retain electrical charge. The spatial association between observed sulphide mineralization and the modeled anomaly provides encouragement that the geophysical response may be effectively identifying zones of sulphide development within the system.

While further drilling is required to confirm the extent and continuity of this relationship, these initial results suggest that chargeability surveys may represent an effective targeting tool for identifying prospective zones within the Koocanusa Project.

Analytical Work and XRF Screening

All drill core samples from the first hole have been submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for preparation and analysis. Analytical results are pending and will be released once received, validated, and interpreted.

The Company is also conducting portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analysis on select intervals of drill core, which will provide efficiency benefits with future geological interpretation and vectoring. pXRF results are considered preliminary and are not a substitute for laboratory assays; accordingly, they are not being reported at this time.

Next Steps

The Company is currently compiling and integrating geological, structural, and geophysical data from this important first drill hole, allowing the exploration team to refine their targeting approach for subsequent near-term drilling at the Jake Target and across the broader Koocanusa Project.

Drilling activities have been temporarily paused to comply with seasonal road restrictions associated with spring break-up conditions. The Company anticipates resuming operations once access conditions improve and will provide an update on the timing of drill rig remobilization to site once confirmed.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company.

About the Koocanusa Project

The Koocanusa Project is a district-scale copper-silver exploration property located in southeastern British Columbia near the Canada-United States border. The project covers approximately 352 km² of prospective ground within the Purcell Basin, a large Proterozoic sedimentary basin known to host stratiform copper-silver mineralization.

Exploration at Koocanusa has focused on identifying conductive stratigraphic horizons and structural trap zones within Revett-equivalent sedimentary units that may host sediment-hosted copper mineralization.

The Koocanusa Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and access, including highway access on three sides of the property and the ability to conduct exploration activities throughout the year.

The current exploration permit allows for drilling activities over a three-year period, providing the Company with flexibility to advance exploration depending on results.

About Aeonian Resources Corp.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

All costs in this release are in Canadian Dollars.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sharyn Alexander, Corporate Communications

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 800 6849

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider(as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Aeonian Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-completes-first-drill-hole-at-jake-target-koocanusa-project-confirms-key-1153533