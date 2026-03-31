Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) today announced the official launch of QPA v2, its enterprise post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) migration platform, marking a significant advancement in the Company's ability to support organizations transitioning toward quantum-resilient security architectures.

The release of QPA v2 reflects a broader shift within the cybersecurity landscape, as governments and enterprises move beyond awareness of quantum-related risks toward structured planning and execution of post-quantum migration strategies.

QPA v2 provides organizations with a comprehensive framework to evaluate, plan, and manage post-quantum cryptographic readiness across multiple dimensions, transforming what has traditionally been a fragmented, manual process into a structured, data-driven workflow.

The platform introduces a range of capabilities designed to support enterprise and government adoption, including:

A structured PQC Planning Wizard supporting governance design, budgeting, timelines, and migration strategy development

supporting governance design, budgeting, timelines, and migration strategy development AI-enhanced assessment and questionnaire modules for evaluating cryptographic posture and compliance readiness

for evaluating cryptographic posture and compliance readiness Integrated inventory analysis capabilities covering software, hardware, and cryptographic components, enabling organizations to identify risk exposure across complex environments

covering software, hardware, and cryptographic components, enabling organizations to identify risk exposure across complex environments A centralized executive dashboard providing real-time visibility into quantum readiness, risk levels, and migration progress

providing real-time visibility into quantum readiness, risk levels, and migration progress Integrated reporting tools supporting governance, audit, and internal decision-making processes

QPA v2 is now live and actively being utilized by both existing and prospective clients as organizations begin to formalize their approach to post-quantum security planning.

"Organizations are now moving from understanding quantum risk to actively planning for it," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "QPA v2 is designed to support that transition by providing a structured, repeatable framework that enables enterprises and public-sector organizations to assess their current state, prioritize risk, and plan their migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards."

The platform is designed to integrate with QSE's broader security ecosystem, including its qREK quantum-resilient key infrastructure, QAuth identity and authentication platform, and decentralized encrypted storage solutions, supporting a full-stack approach to long-term cryptographic resilience.

QSE believes that structured migration planning will become an essential component of enterprise cybersecurity strategy as global standards bodies, including NIST, continue to advance post-quantum cryptographic frameworks and governments begin establishing migration timelines.

The Company expects QPA v2 to support continued enterprise and public-sector adoption as organizations seek practical, implementation-ready solutions to address long-term cryptographic risk.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

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Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.