Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that Brompton Global Equity HighPay ETF (TSX: PAYG) ("PAYG") and Brompton Global Cash Flow Kings ETF (TSX: KNGG) ("KNGG") (together, the "ETFs") will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") today.

A final prospectus dated March 23, 2026, was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada. These ETFs are designed to provide efficient, "one-ticket" exposure to quality global companies, whether investors are seeking enhanced monthly income or long-term capital appreciation through high-quality, cash-flow-generating firms.

Brompton Global Equity HighPay ETF (PAYG)

PAYG is designed for investors seeking high, twice-monthly income and long-term capital appreciation. The ETF invests in an actively managed portfolio of leading global companies across diverse regions and sectors.

Enhanced Income: Provides high income from dividends and a professional covered call writing program.

Provides high income from dividends and a professional covered call writing program. Twice-Monthly Distributions: Cash distributions are payable to unitholders on a semi-monthly basis.

Cash distributions are payable to unitholders on a semi-monthly basis. Modest Leverage: Employs a target leverage of approximately 25% of NAV to enhance yield and capital growth potential.

Employs a target leverage of approximately 25% of NAV to enhance yield and capital growth potential. Management Fee: 0.60%.

Brompton Global Cash Flow Kings ETF (KNGG)

KNGG offers a unique index approach for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation through high Free Cash Flow Yield ("FCFY").

Powerful Valuation Metric: The Brompton Cash Flow Kings ETFs use FCFY to identify high-quality companies that generate significant free cash flow relative to their enterprise value - historically a strong indicator of outperformance.

The Brompton Cash Flow Kings ETFs use FCFY to identify high-quality companies that generate significant free cash flow relative to their enterprise value - historically a strong indicator of outperformance. All-In-One Global Exposure: Provides efficient access to Canadian ( 25% ), U.S. ( 45% ), and International ( 30% ) markets through underlying Brompton Cash Flow Kings Index ETFs.

Provides efficient access to Canadian ( ), U.S. ( ), and International ( ) markets through underlying Brompton Cash Flow Kings Index ETFs. Quarterly Distributions: Cash distributions are payable to unitholders on a quarterly basis.

Cash distributions are payable to unitholders on a quarterly basis. Competitive Fee: 0% management fee at the KNGG level (indirectly bears management fees of 0.45%-0.55% from underlying funds).

The Manager has assigned each ETF a risk rating of "Medium". For further details, please refer to the ETF Facts documents available on www.sedarplus.ca or on the ETFs' home pages at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Brompton Funds

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

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Source: Brompton Funds Limited