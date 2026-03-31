Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Digital-first creative agency Isadora Agency, in partnership with APS Payroll, has received a Web Excellence Award for a website redesign recognized for its user experience, technical execution, and performance.

APS Payroll Partnered With Isadora Agency for a Website Redesign, Recognized With a Web Excellence Award for User Experience, Technical Execution, and Performance.

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The Web Excellence Awards recognize outstanding digital projects across categories, including design, user experience, and performance.



APS Payroll, a provider of human capital management software, worked with Isadora Agency to rebuild its website to better present its product and support marketing performance.

The redesign clarified APS's product offering and made it easier for potential customers to evaluate its payroll and HR software.

Key improvements included:

Clearer product messaging across the HCM platform

Updated site structure to support longer evaluation cycles

Faster, campaign-ready page templates

Landing pages built to capture and convert demand

The redesign positions the website as a more effective tool for communicating product value and supporting marketing performance.

The Redesigned APS Payroll Homepage Simplifies the Product Story, Guides Visitors Through Complex Evaluation Journeys, and Balances Clarity With High-Performance Functionality.

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Isadora Marlow-Morgan, President of Isadora Agency, said the project focused on aligning brand storytelling with the real decision journey buyers go through when evaluating enterprise software.

"B2B software websites often try to say everything at once, which makes it harder for buyers to quickly understand the value," Isadora Marlow-Morgan said.



"The goal of this project was to simplify the story and guide visitors toward the information they need to confidently evaluate the platform."

She added that high-performing digital experiences today must balance clarity, trust, and performance.

"Modern B2B websites need to function as both brand storytelling platforms and conversion engines. When those two elements work together, the website becomes one of the most powerful growth tools a company has," Isadora Marlow-Morgan said.

Landing Pages Now Highlight APS Payroll's Capabilities Across Industries, With Clear Messaging and Optimized Design to Support Lead Generation and Marketing Campaigns.

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The redesigned APS Payroll website supports ongoing marketing improvements, including:

Conversion rate optimization

SEO and organic growth

Paid media landing pages

Data-driven user experience updates

The Web Excellence Award recognizes the site's success in combining clear brand presentation with high-performing marketing functionality.

Learn more about how Isadora Agency builds high-performing digital experiences at Web Design Agency - Isadora Digital Agency.

About APS Payroll:

APS Payroll provides workforce management and payroll solutions designed to help organizations streamline HR processes, improve compliance, and empower employees. The company serves businesses across multiple industries with a platform that integrates payroll, HR, time tracking, and workforce management tools.

About Isadora Agency:

Isadora Agency specializes in enterprise websites, AI-powered experiences, content strategy, UX research and strategy, web & product design, and web development. The agency helps organizations deliver solutions that improve workflow efficiency, employee engagement, and digital interactions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289525

Source: DesignRush