Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Basel, Switzerland, 31 March 2026 - The Lonza Board of Directors today announced the nomination of Stephen Fry as an Independent Member of the Board. Subject to his election at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2026, Stephen will also be appointed a member of the People and Governance Committee and the Audit and Compliance Committee.
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Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2301306
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2301306 31.03.2026 CET/CEST