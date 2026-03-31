New offering includes tiered cashback of up to 2%, a premium Mastercard-powered Metal?? debit card, and Krak Concierge an in-app hotel and travel booking experience with exclusive rates and boosted rewards

Krak, the global money app from Kraken, today announced the launch of its industry-leading debit cashback scheme of up to 2% for all customers, Krak's first Metal Mastercard debit card for eligible customers across the UK and EEA, alongside the launch of Krak Concierge a new in-app hotel and flight booking experience with boosted rewards up to 6%.

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Together, these launches mark a major step in Krak's ambition to deliver high-value, real-world utility through a single global money app, combining everyday payments, premium rewards and lifestyle experiences in one seamless platform.

"Your money should grow automatically. We're making rewards effortless with cashback that grows with you, setting a new standard for the global money app for travel and everyday spending," said Kamo Asatryan, Kraken's Chief Data Officer and Global Head of Consumer.

A New, More Rewarding Cashback System

Krak is introducing a new tiered cashback system designed to reward customers more as they deepen their relationship with the platform. The new structure offers progressively higher rewards based on a customer's 30-day average balance across Krak, Kraken and Kraken Pro.

Customers can now earn up to 2% cashback on everyday spending, with rewards steadily increasing in line with the value of assets held on-platform. At the entry level, Krak customers holding up to £200 or €200 will earn 0.5% cashback, providing an immediate baseline of value from day one. From there, cashback rewards progressively scale as balances grow, unlocking higher tiers over time. At the top end, customers holding £50,000 or €50,000 or more can earn the full 2% cashback positioning Krak as one of the most rewarding debit card offerings available.

By aligning rewards with customer balances, Krak delivers a simpler, more transparent and rewarding experience that grows alongside the customer turning everyday spending into a consistent source of value, without the need for subscriptions, credit, or complex conditions.

Introducing Krak's first Metal Debit Card

With over 60,000 Krak Coral and Black Mastercard debit cards issued in less than four months, Krak is now unveiling its first Metal Mastercard debit card to eligible customers across the UK and EEA. Crafted from precision-milled stainless steel, the Metal Card is powered by Payward's multi-asset infrastructure and designed for globally minded customers who expect more from everyday spending, whether at home or abroad.

Powered by Mastercard's global payments network, the Krak Metal Card combines seamless payments and global acceptance, bringing users reliability and flexibility. Eligible Krak customers can spend effortlessly from more than 600 cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies through near-instant crypto to fiat conversion, with no FX or ATM withdrawal fees.* The Metal Card carries the same industry-leading uncapped cashback of up to 2% on purchases.

Purchases are automatically funded according to the customer's preferred spending order, intelligently drawing from and combining multiple eligible balances where needed to cover the full amount, while excluding any assets the customer has opted to restrict. This gives Krak customers greater flexibility over how they store and spend their balances, removing the need for manual conversions, and reduces friction at the point of sale.

"By deepening our partnership with Kraken with the launch of the Krak Metal Card, we're enabling more people to use crypto effortlessly in their everyday lives, connecting innovative digital solutions to the trusted global payments network they rely on," said Christian Rau, Senior Vice President, Global Digital Commercialization at Mastercard.

Eligibility is available to customers who maintain an average balance of £50,000 or €50,000 across Krak, Kraken and Kraken Pro.

Krak Concierge: Turn Travel Spending into Meaningful Rewards

Krak also introduced Krak Concierge, a new in-app hotel and travel booking experience available to all Krak customers worldwide, designed to turn travel spending into meaningful rewards.

Launched with streamlined hotel and flight booking services, Krak Concierge allows customers to earn boosted cashback of up to 6% on hotel bookings, while accessing exclusive, member-only rates across more than 2.2 million hotels and resorts worldwide, from affordable stays to five-star luxury destinations with savings of up to 60% compared to traditional booking platforms.

Built in partnership with Entravel, the world's leading AI-powered crypto-native hotel booking platform, Krak Concierge brings premium travel and meaningful rewards directly into the Krak app. Customers can browse, book and pay seamlessly using hundreds of supported crypto and fiat balances in their Krak balances, or with Krak Cards.

"Entravel is built on the principle of unlocking exclusive value through crypto integration," said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Entravel. "We are excited to empower the Kraken community with access to the world's best hotel prices and a seamless booking experience via Krak."

Krak plans to expand its offering with additional premium merchants, exclusive perks and curated experiences in the months ahead, continuing to build a richer rewards ecosystem for its global customer base.

What is Krak announcing today?

Krak is upgrading its flat 1% cashback with a more rewarding tiered model based on 30-day average balances across Krak, Kraken and Kraken Pro, now offering up to 2% cashback opportunities.

Krak is also launching a premium Metal debit card offering for eligible EEA and UK-based customers, powered by Mastercard.

It is also introducing an in-app Concierge service, powered by Entravel, for booking hotel and flights, allowing customers to access member-only rates and earn boosted cashback rewards.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

For more information about Mastercard, please visit www.mastercard.com.

About Entravel

Entravel is the world's leading crypto travel infrastructure provider, powering travel platforms for major crypto brands, fintechs and neobanks. Entravel offers private, members-only rates on over 2.2 million hotels, with discounts of up to 60% compared to mainstream booking platforms.

*Note: A variable spread applies when spending across assets. Third-party ATM fees may apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331030305/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com