Combined business will have approximately $8bn (£6bn+) of forestry assets under management globally

The partnership, brings together legacies of more than 250 years, aims to offer expanded access to global opportunities across natural capital

Transaction marks Gresham House's first corporate acquisition in the US, significantly expanding its global timberland offering

Existing Molpus Woodlands Group brand will be retained and the management team will continue to provide deep regional investment expertise as part of the expanded Gresham House global leadership team

Gresham House, the specialist alternative asset manager, today has announced an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Mississippi-based Molpus Woodlands Group, creating one of the world's largest timberland investment managers with approximately $8bn (£6bn+) of forestry assets under management (AUM). Financial terms were not disclosed, and the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Gresham House, with $5bn (£3.7bn) of forestry AUM, and Molpus Woodlands Group, with $3bn (£2.3bn) forestry AUM, will together form the third largest Timberland Investment Manager by AUM globally with operations in the UK, Ireland, US, Australia and New Zealand, managing over 2.2mn acres.

With legacies dating back to 1857 and 1905 respectively, Gresham House and Molpus Woodlands Group share an investment heritage focused on disciplined capital deployment, active forest management and sustainable value creation for clients. The combined organisation will continue the firms' shared mission to deliver attractive investment returns, industry-leading active forestry management and intellectual property, alongside access to a broader, scalable range of global and regional natural capital strategies, including timberland.

Molpus Woodlands Group's existing leadership team comprising Terrell Winstead, Michael Cooper, George Dahduh, Tyler Rosamond, Chad McElvany, and Ashley Harris will continue to lead operations in the US. They will also join the Gresham House Global Executive Management Team and Investment Committees for the enlarged forestry platform alongside members of the Gresham House executive team. The Molpus team will continue in their current role and will maintain day-to-day operations, investment process and client service. The combined business will remain privately owned, aligning employee incentives with client outcomes.

Tony Dalwood, Chief Executive Officer of Gresham House, said: "The acquisition ofMolpus Woodlands Group will significantly expand our global client offering and deepen our investment and operational capabilities. The combined business will provide an exciting opportunity for our investors to gain exposure to the US market in key areas like timberland, afforestation, reforestation, carbon credits and land optimisation. The Molpus team is an ideal complement to our core values, deeply entrenched culture, and leading sustainable investment strategies, including energy transition and infrastructure, where we are market leaders.

"The Molpus Woodlands Group team brings outstanding on-the-ground forestry expertise, a demonstrated track record, and deep client relationships in their local markets, which are a key area of growth for us. As natural capital increasingly becomes a component of global asset allocation, we seek to continue to build a differentiated, global platform with the necessary scale, capability and ambition to support our clients' evolving needs."

Terrell Winstead, President of Molpus Woodlands Group, added: "We are excited to join the Gresham House team. From the outset, it has been clear that there is a strong alignment of cultures, vision and ambition between our two organisations. We look forward to working together to capture the opportunity of this growing asset class. By combining our strengths, we seek to create a platform with the scale, depth of expertise and long-term mindset that should position us to deliver even greater value for our clients and to create meaningful opportunities for our teams."

Gresham House and Molpus Woodlands Group have raised approximately $2.5bn in timberland mandates since 2020, including more than $1bn in 2025. With global LP investors increasingly recognising natural capital as an asset class, the ability to offer a fully global service aims to set the business apart as the go-to-manager for institutional investors in this space.

A defining strength of both businesses is the specialism in silviculture. Forestry assets are managed through deep, on-the-ground expertise integrated with institutional investment processes and new technology, for example with Geographic Information Systems management (GIS), to maximise forestry income and capital. This approach, rooted in biological growth, land stewardship and long-term value creation, provides a robust platform.

In connection with the transaction, Eversheds Sutherland is serving as legal counsel to Gresham House. Moelis Company is serving as financial advisors, and Morgan Lewis and Bradley Arant are serving as legal counsel, to Molpus Woodlands Group. Deloitte provided financial, tax and regulatory due diligence advice to Gresham House.

About Gresham House

Gresham House is a specialist alternative asset management group whose aim is to generate returns through investment in long-term global themes that are shaping the world in which we live.

We partner with our clients to help them achieve their financial and sustainability objectives through investing in key mega-trends:

Nature and climate change offering our clients access to a platform of return-generating natural capital and climate-positive assets

The energy transition supporting our clients' decarbonisation ambitions and the global transition to net-zero carbon emissions

Social impact investing in a range of assets that provide benefits to people, from broadening digital access to providing affordable housing options, as well as place-based solutions that generate local positive outcomes

Productive growth capital directing capital into small and growing businesses that aim to generate long-term growth as well as driving productivity gains

We deliver value for our clients through our investment performance, taking a partnership approach to addressing our clients' needs, providing access to highly differentiated and alternative assets alongside quality service provision.

Gresham House manages assets of c.£10.7bn (as at 31 December 2025) on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and endowments, private individuals and their advisers. Our clients access our strategies through funds, direct investments and tailored solutions including co-investments.

greshamhouse.com

About Molpus Woodlands Group

With a legacy dating back to 1905, Molpus Woodlands Group (Molpus) has established itself as a leading timberland investment management organization (TIMO) in the United States and is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the U.S. An SEC registered investment adviser, we acquire and manage sustainable timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages approximately 1.9 million acres of timberland investment in 15 states. We are an independent company fully focused on North American timberland.

Molpus is represented by a strong and diverse team that includes investment and forestry experts with unique and deep timberland backgrounds and regional knowledge. We have assembled a seasoned, capable staff of executives, conservation leaders, CPAs, lawyers, GIS experts, and a host of foresters and forest technicians with decades of on-the-ground experience.

www.Molpus.com

Disclaimer

This press release is issued by Gresham House Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 682776) and Molpus Woodlands Group LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to invest. It is directed only at persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, and Gresham House and Molpus Woodlands Group accepts no liability for any loss arising from its use. Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under U.S. federal securities laws, and may also constitute forward-looking statements under applicable UK regulatory requirements, including, without limitation, all statements concerning the expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future of Gresham House and Molpus Woodlands Group. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Neither Gresham House nor Molpus Woodlands Group assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media enquiries

ForGresham House:

Prosek Partners

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Media enquiries

For Molpus Woodlands Group:

Michael R. Cooper

mcooper@molpus.com

+1 (601) 948-8733 ext. 221