intoDNA, a global precision medicine company that provides biopharma and clinicians with decision-grade insights into DNA damage and repair biology to reduce risk, accelerate timelines, and enable truly precise patient care, today announced two poster presentations at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 17-22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

AACR poster presentation details are below:

Title: Direct measurement of NER activity using sSTRIDE-NER

Date: April 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: DNA Damage and Repair 2

Section: 14

Title: In situ measurement of PARP1 activity and trapping at single-strand DNA breaks

Date: April 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 4

Section: 53

Abstracts are currently available on the AACR website.

About intoDNA

intoDNA is a global precision medicine company that provides biopharma and clinicians with decision-grade insights into DNA damage and repair biology to reduce risk, accelerate timelines, and enable truly precise patient care. Our patented STRIDE platform provides single cell resolution, combined with advanced AI-driven data analysis, and delivers unique, objective, high-sensitivity results validated across therapeutic areas. We know existing modalities can fall short and envision a future where the right therapies reach the right patients, at the right time.

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Contacts:

Megan Prock McGrath

CTD Comms

media@intodna.com