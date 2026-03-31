ExaGrid nominated in 11 Categories for annual industry awards

ExaGrid, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage with the most Comprehensive Security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced that it has been nominated in 11 categories for the annual Network Computing Awards.

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ExaGrid has become a finalist in the following categories:

Data Protection Product of the Year

The Return On Investment Award

Air Gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year

Storage Product of the Year

Hardware Product of the Year

The Customer Service Award

Enterprise Product of the Year

New Product of the Year

Product of the Year

Company of the Year

Additionally, ExaGrid is nominated for the "Bench Tested Product of the Year" award determined by judges after an independent product review of the ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage SSD and HDD appliances with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery.

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on May 14, 2026. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on May 21, 2026.

"ExaGrid is the largest independent backup storage company in the industry and is committed to offering the best backup storage product that meets all the requirements that midmarket to large enterprise organizations need for their backup storage. ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage offers the fastest backup and restore performance to keep users productive, a scale-out architecture that keeps backup windows fixed-length as data grows, and the most comprehensive security with ransomware recovery," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are honored to be nominated for the Network Computing Awards 2026, and we look forward to the awards ceremony in May."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com