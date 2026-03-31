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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
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ELFBAR reaffirms global rights over 'ELF' trademark through settlement

  • Closes a three-year trademark dispute, cementing global rights
  • Infringing products exploiting ELFBAR brand name rampant in the US

The latest announcement by ELFBAR indicates that all disputes with VPR worldwide involving the 'ELF' trademark have been resolved.

Under this settlement, which applies to almost all major global markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, and the EU, VPR withdraws all trademark litigations and challenges against ELFBAR, agrees not to pursue any further claims over the trademark, ceases manufacturing and marketing any vaping products bearing the 'ELF' trademark, and relinquishes all claims to trademarks consisting of 'ELF' in formation, in categories determined by both parties.

ELFBAR now confirms its full ownership of ELF-formative trademarks, including but not limited to ELFBAR, ELFX, ELFA, and ELFLIQ, across all major global markets.

"With this resolution, we cement our full-package, legitimate claims to the 'ELF' trademark, which rightfully belongs to ELFBAR. This also largely helps keep our global trademark portfolio and brand strategy intact," said an ELFBAR spokesperson.

In mainland China, multiple favorable court judgments and intellectual property-related rulings between 2020 and 2024 reinforced ELFBAR's legitimate rights to the 'ELF' trademark in this dispute.

Despite this victory, ELFBAR warns that counterfeit and imitation products infringing its brand name can still be seen in some global markets, particularly in the US, where such infringement is among the most rampant.

ELFBAR has consistently reiterated that none of the products currently marketed in the US bearing the 'ELF' trademark - including ELF-formative, similar, and derivative trademarks - is manufactured, shipped, supplied, or authorized by the brand. Since ELFBAR discontinued all shipments to the US in February 2023, infringing products have exploited the lack of a legitimate supply.

ELFBAR remains committed to protecting its intellectual property worldwide, including in key markets in 2025, such as the Czech Republic, Germany, and Slovakia, and will take further action.

"We will conscientiously enforce our rights globally to safeguard adult users from counterfeit and imitation products that erode industry trust and pose health risks," the spokesperson added.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided a distinct, diverse vaping experience with innovation at its core.

ELFBAR stays committed to youth access prevention and sustainable growth as a leading brand favoured and used by tens of millions of adult smokers and ex-smokers worldwide as an alternative to smoking.

For more information, please visit elfbar.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832287/elf_bar_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elfbar-reaffirms-global-rights-over-elf-trademark-through-settlement-302727105.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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