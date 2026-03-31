HR Path Strengthens its North American UKG Expertise with the Strategic Acquisition of Covalence

PARIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Covalence Consulting Inc., a specialized HR technology consulting firm recognized for its strong expertise in UKG and Infor solutions. With this acquisition, HR Path significantly accelerates the growth and depth of its North American UKG practice, reinforcing its commitment to delivering end-to-end digital HR transformation across the United States and Canada.

With a presence in 29 countries and a team of over 2,600 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Founded in 2014, Covalence Consulting has been a trusted HCM consulting and implementation partner helping organizations across North America get more from their HR, payroll, and workforce management technology. Through tailored implementations, strategic consulting, and deep expertise in HR, payroll, and workforce management, Covalence has helped clients simplify complex processes, maximize their technology investments, and build systems that support how their businesses really run.

This acquisition supports HR Path's strategic expansion in North America, strengthening its HRIS leadership and deepening its specialization in leading HR technologies. Covalence's strong UKG expertise, delivery excellence, and client-focused culture make it a natural fit, enhancing HR Path's ability to deliver high-value outcomes.

"Covalence brings an exceptional level of expertise in UKG solutions, with a delivery culture that aligns perfectly with our vision," said Theodore Smith, Partner at HR Path.. "By combining our teams, we expand our ability to support customers at every stage of their UKG journey, from advisory to long-term optimization. This marks a significant milestone in scaling our UKG practice across North America."

"Joining HR Path marks a significant next step for Covalence Consulting" said Raymond Nunn, President at Covalence Consulting Inc. "Our shared values, unified vision, and complementary strengths create a powerful foundation for growth and truly amplify our team's capabilities. By uniting Covalence's specialized expertise with HR Path's global reach and resources, we are ready to deliver meaningful impact and provide even greater value to our clients. I look forward to the opportunities ahead and look forward to the innovative solutions we'll create together."

Contact: Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

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