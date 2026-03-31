Marzipan Marketing: Marzipan Launches Free AEO Audit Tool to Help Life Science Companies Measure AI Search Visibility

New tool analyzes brand presence across AI platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews in under two minutes

LIVERPOOL, England and BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marzipan, a B2B marketing agency specializing in the life sciences sector, today announced the launch of its Free AEO Audit Tool, available at wearemarzipan.com/aeo-audit. The tool provides life science and biotech companies with a comprehensive assessment of their visibility within AI-powered search platforms, at no cost.

As AI-driven answer engines increasingly shape how researchers, procurement professionals, and decision-makers discover vendors and solutions, many life science companies have limited insight into whether their brand appears in these results. Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) addresses this gap by evaluating how effectively a company's digital presence translates into visibility within large language model outputs.

The Marzipan AEO Audit analyzes four critical dimensions of AI readiness: AI Visibility, measuring brand presence in LLM-generated answers; Technical Signals, assessing structured data and crawlability; E-E-A-T, evaluating content authority and trust signals; and Competitive Positioning, benchmarking results against industry competitors. The audit is powered by live AI analysis and delivers a full report in approximately 90 seconds.

"Traditional SEO remains important, but it is no longer the complete picture," said Joe Chamberlain, Head of Digital Marketing at Marzipan. "AI platforms are becoming a primary discovery channel for life science professionals evaluating products and services. Companies that do not understand how they appear in these results are operating with a blind spot. This tool gives them that visibility for free."

Marzipan's team brings over 50 years of combined marketing experience and approximately 20 years of dedicated life science sector expertise. The agency serves clients across biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medtech, and diagnostics verticals, with a focus on delivering measurable commercial outcomes through integrated digital marketing programs.

The Free AEO Audit Tool is available immediately at https://wearemarzipan.com/aeo-audit. No account creation or credit card is required.

About Marzipan

Marzipan is a specialist B2B marketing agency for the life sciences industry, headquartered in Liverpool, England. The agency delivers SEO, content marketing, PPC, web development, and marketing operations for biotech, pharmaceutical, medtech, and diagnostics companies worldwide. For more information, visitwearemarzipan.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Chamberlain

Director, Marzipan

joe@wearemarzipan.com

wearemarzipan.com

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