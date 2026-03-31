Kestra Raises $25 Million Series A to Become the Orchestration Standard for Enterprises

Since its seed round 18 months ago, Kestra has grown enterprise revenue 25× and executed over 2 billion workflows in 2025, up 20× year over year. With 26,000+ GitHub stars across 30,000+ organizations worldwide, Kestra is the fastest-growing open-source orchestration platform in the industry.

The funding will accelerate the launch of Kestra 2.0, the company's most significant product milestone, and expand go-to-market operations across North America and Europe.

The Orchestration Crisis at the Heart of the Enterprise

Enterprise automation has reached a breaking point. Organizations run workflows across cloud and on-prem infrastructure, AI agents, real-time data pipelines and microservices, stitched together with schedulers and scripts never designed for today's complexity. The result: silent failures, lengthy compliance reviews and undocumented business-critical logic.

Kestra addresses this with a unified orchestration control plane: declarative by design, extensible across 1,200+ plugins, and built for hybrid and air-gapped environments.

"As workflows become more distributed and AI-native, legacy schedulers and fragmented tooling can't keep up, and the cost of that gap is no longer theoretical. Kestra is emerging as the orchestration layer modern enterprises need. Emmanuel, Ludovic and the team have combined deep technical vision with impressive enterprise traction, and we believe Kestra is positioned to become the global standard for workflow orchestration,"said Thomas Cuvelier, Partner at RTP Global.

Proven Where It Matters Most

Engineers choose Kestra because it works in production, and enterprises standardize on it once that value becomes strategic.

At Apple , hundreds of AI engineers orchestrate pipelines between their data warehouse and AI platform without managing the infrastructure underneath.

, hundreds of AI engineers orchestrate pipelines between their data warehouse and AI platform without managing the infrastructure underneath. At Toyota , Kestra unified previously siloed data and AI pipelines, creating a single governed control plane across platforms and environments.

, Kestra unified previously siloed data and AI pipelines, creating a single governed control plane across platforms and environments. At JPMorgan Chase , security teams orchestrate cybersecurity analytics workflows, processing billions of rows and triggering automated remediation across platforms.

, security teams orchestrate cybersecurity analytics workflows, processing billions of rows and triggering automated remediation across platforms. At BHP , Kestra replaced a VMware vRA environment across global mining facilities. Infrastructure provisioning went from six months to six days.

, Kestra replaced a VMware vRA environment across global mining facilities. Infrastructure provisioning went from six months to six days. At Crédit Agricole, infrastructure teams replaced fragmented scripts and cron jobs with a single orchestration layer, secure and manageable across multiple teams.

"Most enterprise software companies try to sell top-down and hope developers adopt. We inverted that model. Engineers didn't adopt Kestra because we marketed to them - they adopted it because they were frustrated, and Kestra worked. Everything we've built since flows from that trust. That's the only way to build durable enterprise infrastructure in 2026," said Emmanuel Darras, CEO and Co-founder of Kestra.

What Comes Next

The funding will accelerate four priorities:

Kestra 2.0: A new distributed execution engine built for mission-critical reliability at scale, with real-time observability and native agentic orchestration.





A new distributed execution engine built for mission-critical reliability at scale, with real-time observability and native agentic orchestration. Kestra Cloud: A fully managed SaaS experience with usage-based pricing, empowering teams that want to move fast without self-hosting.





A fully managed SaaS experience with usage-based pricing, empowering teams that want to move fast without self-hosting. Go-to-market expansion: Deepen Kestra's presence in North America and Europe, including growth across field engineering, partnerships and customer success.





Deepen Kestra's presence in North America and Europe, including growth across field engineering, partnerships and customer success. Open-source investment: Continued focus on developer experience, expanding the plugin ecosystem and strengthening the path from experimentation to enterprise deployment.

About Kestra

Kestra Technologies is the company behind Kestra, the open-source orchestration platform redefining how enterprises automate complex systems. Founded in 2021 by Emmanuel Darras and Ludovic Dehon, Kestra unifies data pipelines, AI workflows, infrastructure automation and business processes into a single orchestration control plane designed for modern distributed architectures.

The platform is trusted by 30,000+ organizations worldwide - including Bloomberg, Toyota, BHP, Crédit Agricole, JPMorgan Chase, Apple, and Xiaomi - and executed over 2 billion workflows in 2025.

kestra.io

About RTP Global

RTP Global is an early-stage venture capital firm backing founders who use technology to reimagine how the world works. Since 2000, RTP Global has made over 110 investments worldwide, with one in ten becoming multi-billion-dollar companies. Notable investments include Datadog, DeliveryHero, Cred, and SumUp. RTP Global has offices in New York, London, Paris, and Bangalore.

rtp.vc

About Alven

Alven is an early stage venture capital firm with a unique instinct for allying ourselves with high potential category defining companies and guiding entrepreneurs from seed to growth.

With over $2 billion under management, we operate from Paris and London and have backed over 170 teams across Europe & US in the last 2 decades, including many success stories such as Stripe, Algolia, Dataiku, Qonto, Datadog (Sqreen), Trainline (CaptainTrain), OpenClassrooms, Jobteaser, and Sézane.

alven.co

About ISAI

ISAI Gestion ("ISAI") is one of the pioneers in the French Tech ecosystem. Co-founded in 2009 " by and for " Tech entrepreneurs, ISAI gathers today more than 500 Entrepreneurs-LPs alongside major Institutional Investors.

With offices in Paris and NYC, ISAI manages €1.1bn across four investment strategies: Early-Stage Venture, Corporate Venture, Growth Lending and Tech Buyout.

The company is a UNPRI signatory and a committed player in inclusive and low-carbon Tech.

www.isai.vc

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