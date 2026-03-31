IZEA Worldwide, Inc.: IZEA Launches ZED: The Creator Economy Marketing Operations Platform Infused with AI

ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), a full-service creator economy agency, today announced the launch of ZED, a creator economy marketing operations platform infused with AI. Built exclusively for IZEA's employees and clients, ZED is specialized software that enables marketers to manage integrated creator campaigns at enterprise scale efficiently and effectively.

As creator marketing becomes a core strategic pillar, campaigns are growing more complex. Brands are managing hundreds of creators, across multiple platforms, with deeper integrations across content, media, and commerce with real-time performance expectations. Managing campaigns at scale can be challenging.

According to IAB's 2025 Creator Economy Ad Spend & Strategy Report, brands cite identifying the right creators to partner with as their top challenge. Additionally, 39% of brands report that proving ROI is their biggest hurdle to measuring success.



To solve this problem, IZEA created ZED. The ZED platform allows brands to plan smarter campaigns, collaborate seamlessly with creators, automate execution workflows, measure performance in real time, and optimize continuously with AI. Aligned with IZEA's standardized delivery process, ZED facilitates the management of all steps of a creator economy campaign in one platform.

"Think of ZED like Salesforce for the creator economy," said Patrick Venetucci, CEO of IZEA. "Similar to how Salesforce enables sales teams to manage thousands of customer relationships, ZED enables marketing teams to manage hundreds of creators simultaneously - efficiently, intelligently, and at enterprise scale."

Brands interested in scaling their influencer marketing operations with ZED can discover more on IZEA's website

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") is a full-service creator economy agency powered by our proprietary ZED technology, with a mission to to make Creator Economy solutions for marketers. We do this by lighting up the Creator Economy with IZEAs-our strategies, campaigns, and solutions that build brands and drive demand. Since launching the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006, IZEA has facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations between brands and creators.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "hope," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "optimistic," "confident," "likely," "projects," "plans," "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA's ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: technical performance and customer adoption; the ability to successfully protect intellectual property rights associated with the platform; competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to adopt or implement the strategies mentioned; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Press Contact:

John Francis

IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

Phone: 407-674-6911

Email: john.francis@izea.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f94458f-74e3-4d23-a3e8-d0d6a1ccceca

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1521c72e-a227-494d-b211-f5a3702465b5

ZED: The Creator Economy Marketing Operations Platform Infused with AI

The ZED platform allows brands to plan smarter campaigns, collaborate seamlessly with creators, auto...

ZED: The Creator Economy Marketing Operations Platform Infused with AI

As creator marketing becomes a core strategic pillar, campaigns are growing more complex. Brands are...