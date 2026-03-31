Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co., Ltd.: Diagens Biotechnology Raises US$101 Million in Hong Kong IPO; Shares More Than Double on First Day of Trading

Public offering oversubscribed 1,073 times as medical imaging AI company debuts on HKEX

HANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 02526) today began trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Shares closed at HK$202.60, up 104.65% from the offer price of HK$99.00, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately HK$18 billion (US$2.3 billion) at the end of its first trading day.

The IPO raised approximately US$101 million through the sale of 7,999,200 H shares. The public offer tranche was 1,073 times oversubscribed. Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) acted as sole sponsor.

Diagens is the first company whose core business is built on a medical imaging AI foundation model to list on a major international exchange. It is also the third large-model AI company to go public on HKEX in 2026, following Zhipu AI (2513.HK) and MiniMax (0100.HK).

Solving a Clinical Bottleneck

Chromosome karyotype analysis is an essential step in prenatal diagnosis and IVF treatment, but it has long been constrained by a shortage of trained specialists. In China, qualifying a cytogeneticist can take up to two years, and demand is outpacing supply as assisted reproduction becomes more prevalent.

Diagens' flagship product, AI AutoVision®, cuts turnaround time from the traditional 14 to 30 days down to 4 to 7 days - a tenfold improvement in turnaround efficiency. The software has been designated a Class III Innovative Medical Device by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and is currently in final registration review.

"AI is not just cold code - it is the warmth that protects life," said Dr. Song Ning, Founder and Executive Director of Diagens. "Diagens will continue to use the certainty of technology to combat the unknowns of disease, and to create genuine social and technological value for all."

According to Frost & Sullivan, Diagens held a 30.6% share of China's chromosome karyotype analysis market by revenue in 2024, the highest of any single provider, ending years of dominance by imported systems from Zeiss and Leica.

A Foundation Model Built for Clinical Use

Underpinning the company's full product portfolio is iMedImage®, certified by Frost & Sullivan as the largest medical imaging foundation model in the world by parameter scale, and the first cross-modal medical imaging foundation model to reach commercial deployment globally.

The model supports 19 imaging modalities and covers more than 90% of clinical medical imaging scenarios. It powers the company's iMed MaaS (Model-as-a-Service) platform, which allows hospitals to deploy a specialized AI model locally using as few as 200 imaging samples - compressing development timelines from an industry average of three to five years to under 60 days, at over 90% lower cost. Tencent has already integrated iMed MaaS into its intelligent pre-annotation capabilities.

Strong Financial Momentum

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Diagens reported:

Revenue of RMB 112 million, up approximately 470% year-on-year

Overall gross margin of 75.9%, up from 42.9% in the prior-year period

Technology licensing gross margin of 96.5%

Technology licensing revenue surpassing hardware sales to become the largest single revenue category for the first time

The company's business model spans four streams: medical imaging software, medical devices, reagents and consumables, and technology licensing.

Growth Outlook

Diagens currently serves more than 400 medical institutions across all 31 provinces of China. With over 12,000 secondary-level and above hospitals nationwide, market penetration remains at an early stage.

In November 2025, five Chinese government ministries jointly set a target for AI-assisted medical imaging diagnosis to be deployed universally in secondary-level and above hospitals by 2030 - a policy directive that aligns directly with Diagens' commercial expansion plan.

Beyond karyotype analysis, iMedImage®'s coverage of 19 imaging modalities provides a pipeline of addressable clinical applications. The company has obtained CE certification in the European Union and entered an OEM partnership with Nasdaq-listed Bionano Genomics for international distribution.

IPO proceeds will fund further development and commercialization of AI AutoVision®, continued investment in the iMedImage® platform, and domestic and international market expansion.

SOURCE Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co., Ltd.