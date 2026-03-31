Garmin International, Inc.: Natural Cycles integration unlocks FDA-cleared birth control app for users with select Garmin smartwatches

Garmin users can now integrate with the temperature-powered Natural Cycles app, which turns Garmin skin temperature data into fertility insights for women's health

OLATHE, Kan., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced a product integration with Natural Cyclesº, the company behind the first and only FDA-cleared app for birth control on the market. By tracking skin temperature on compatible Garmin smartwatches - including fenix® 8, Forerunner® 570, Forerunner 970, Venu® 4 and Venu X1 - women can unlock fertility insights in the Natural Cycles app, empowering them to better understand their reproductive health.

"Women all over the world utilize Garmin products for activity and health tracking, which is why this integration with Natural Cycles, a pioneer in women's digital health, is so important. As we continue to help women meet their fitness and wellness goals, we are proud that Garmin skin temperature can be used within the Natural Cycles app for those looking for a non-hormonal approach to birth control."

-Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Sleep. Track. Unlock.

The Natural Cycles (NC°) app, an FDA class II medical device intended to prevent and plan pregnancy, analyzes body temperature and other key fertility indicators to determine each user's unique daily fertility status. With the launch of this integration, Natural Cycles users can now wear a compatible Garmin smartwatch to bed; skin temperature is tracked overnight and automatically syncs with the NC° app in the morning.

"For Natural Cycles, integrating with a hardware leader like Garmin is a natural next step as we expand our wearable ecosystem. This product integration marks an exciting milestone, enabling us to bring our non-hormonal birth control to even more women worldwide and offering an effective, hormone-free way to prevent or plan pregnancy."

-Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl, Natural Cycles Co-Founder and CEO

The Garmin and Natural Cycles integration is available in the following countries at this time: Australia, Brazil, Canada, European Union, Norway, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

To learn more about the integration, go to the Natural Cycles landing page.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, fenix, Forerunner and Venu are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Natural Cycles°

Founded in 2013 by physicists Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl and Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl, Natural Cycles is a leading women's digital health company dedicated to transforming how women understand and manage their reproductive health. The company developed the world's first FDA-cleared digital method of birth control-delivered through an app and powered by a proprietary algorithm that interprets biomarker data to provide personalized cycle insights and daily fertility status. NC° Birth Control has received regulatory authorization across the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea. Through a single subscription, the Natural Cycles app offers five dedicated modes-NC° Birth Control, NC° Plan Pregnancy, NC° Follow Pregnancy, NC° Postpartum, and NC° Perimenopause-supporting women at different stages throughout their fertility journey. Trusted by more than four million registered users worldwide and backed by over 20 peer-reviewed studies, Natural Cycles continues to pioneer science-driven, non-invasive innovations that expand access to personalized health tools and empower women to take control of their care. Learn more at Naturalcycles.com.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.