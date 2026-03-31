ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech's ZenaDrone Develops the IQ Aqua Prototype, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Intended to Integrate with its Maritime Defense Architecture and Address Underwater Mine Threats

IQ Aqua AI-Powered AUV intended to deliver autonomous underwater operations across defense and commercial markets, addressing a global underwater drone market projected to reach $16 billion by 2034

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces its ZenaDrone subsidiary has developed the IQ Aqua, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) prototype intended for multiple underwater use cases across defense and commercial markets, including, importantly, undersea mine detection in a military context. The IQ Aqua marks the company's entry into underwater robotics, extending Zena Drone's IQ autonomous product family, which currently spans air, land, and water surface drone operations, to underwater operations. The IQ Aqua prototype has demonstrated baseline autonomous navigation and underwater mobility in controlled environments. The Company is now manufacturing several more prototypes to conduct outdoor underwater field testing in the U.S. and in other international locations to commence over the coming months.

"ZenaDrone IQ Aqua is positioned to address one of the most urgent gaps in modern maritime defense: autonomous mine detection. Mines represent an asymmetric threat that is inexpensive to deploy and extraordinarily expensive to counter using traditional manned methods, and we are building a technology specifically designed to detect them," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "We intend to change that calculus, enabling defense forces to detect and respond to underwater mine threats without putting divers or manned vessels at risk. Combined with our IQ Glider launch station and interceptor drones, the IQ Aqua will give defense forces an integrated above- and below-surface maritime defense architecture, while also addressing significant commercial demand for autonomous underwater inspection and surveillance across the offshore energy and port security sectors."

Intended future IQ Aqua defense applications include mine detection and countermeasure support, covert underwater intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and port and harbor threat detection. The current prototype operates with a tethered, battery-powered configuration. The company is currently developing the next generation intended to be tether-free and GPS-independent, enabling fully autonomous operation in contested and GPS-denied underwater environments.

In terms of commercial use, the ZenaDrone IQ Aqua's design is suited for autonomous inspection of offshore energy pipelines, subsea cables, and maritime infrastructure, reducing reliance on costly diver deployments and manned vessel operations. Gulf Cooperation Council nations - including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar - represent a priority future commercial market given their extensive offshore hydrocarbon assets, major port facilities, and coastline protection requirements.

The global underwater drone market is projected to reach over $16 billion by 2034 according to Global Market Insights, with the defense and security segment representing the fastest-growing application category. ZenaTech is targeting future U.S. defense customers, NATO partners, and Gulf Cooperation Council nations as IQ Aqua program advances. The Company will provide updates on future development milestones as they are achieved.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for business, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive speed, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and global network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for surveying, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications.

Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for power washing and inspections use in commercial and government sectors, and the IQ Quad is for land surveys.

Contacts for more information:

Company, Investors, and Media:

Linda Montgomery

ZenaTech

312-241-1415

investors@zenatech.com

Investors:

Michael Mason

CORE IR

investors@zenatech.com

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech's anticipated cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks ???and uncertainties disclosed under the ?heading "Risk Factors" ????in the Company's Form F-1, Form 20-F and other filings filed ???with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes ???no obligation to update forward-?looking ????information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-???looking information represents ?????managements' best judgment based on information currently available. ???No forward-looking ????statement ?can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ???Accordingly, readers ????are advised not to ?place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ???information.?