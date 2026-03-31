Aptean Inc.: JobRouter Integrates AI Agents Into the Heart of Process Automation

Version 2026.1 lets companies build and embed AI agents directly within workflows - enabling automation of complex tasks that were difficult to handle with rule-based methods.

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobRouter GmbH, a part of Aptean, is expanding its low-code platform for digital business processes with integrated AI functionalities. Starting today, companies can create and deploy AI agents directly within JobRouter to make business workflows more efficient, automate individual steps and remove the need for manual decisions or rule-based workarounds. The agents use existing AI models and are seamlessly orchestrated into the JobRouter platform.

"With this release, we further increase the degree of automation in companies. Instead of controlling processes with rules, workflows are automated where decisions were previously made manually or required significant effort," says Axel Ensinger, Business Leader of JobRouter GmbH. The first AI features are available with the current version 2026.1, and more will be rolled out gradually. The offering is aimed at SMEs as well as large corporations.

AI-powered process automation with full control

The AI agents operate as part of the process logic. They receive clearly defined tasks, access approved data, documents, and connected systems, and write results back to the workflow in a structured manner. They take over tasks that were previously difficult to handle with rule-based approaches. In invoice processing, for example, they can compare invoices with purchase and goods receipt data and evaluate discrepancies. They can also generate and justify posting suggestions automatically based on historical data.

"Many companies encounter limits when automating complex decisions," says Ensinger. "JobRouter is responding to real-world demands. Our customers don't want isolated AI experiments, but solutions that fit into their existing workflows and are productive. That's exactly why we expanded the platform. With integrated AI agents, these tasks can be automated in a controlled manner, directly within the process and without losing governance."

Today's release marks the first step in a broader roadmap. While AI complements the existing low-code approach in version 2026.1, JobRouter plans to evolve the platform toward a no-code experience in future releases, with further AI capabilities rolling out gradually.

Security and Data Protection

The AI features are built for business-critical processes. The models used do not learn from customer data, and all processing is carried out in compliance with GDPR in European data centres. All actions are transparently documented and subject to JobRouter's existing authorization and compliance model. In addition, access and actions by the agents are fully auditable and can be centrally evaluated.

About JobRouter

JobRouter is a globally active provider of AI-based solutions for digital business transformation and manufacturer of a cross-industry low-code digitalisation platform for organisations of all sizes. Its product portfolio covers visual, programmed, and AI-supported process modelling, process management and automation, intelligent document workflows, and proprietary AI agent development. The sycat platforms for continuing education management and IMS complete the offering.

This provides companies with a sustainable system tailored to their needs that grows flexibly with their requirements and integrates seamlessly into their existing IT infrastructure.

Together with an international network of over 200 partners, JobRouter serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide. These include leading companies such as ABUS, Bahlsen, DB SCHENKER, Euromaster, GARTNER, Klöckner, KRAL, Mektec, PALMBERG, Prodinger, SCHOTT, and the University of Bern.

JobRouter is headquartered in Mannheim and is part of Aptean, an AI-first software solutions company and provider of ERP, CRM, and SCM software. Further information: www.jobrouter.com | www.aptean.com

Press Contact

Ivana Savanovic

Lead Specialist Marketing & Communications

ivana.savanovic@aptean.com

+49 621 4264613

JobRouter GmbH

Hans-Thoma-Str. 24

68309 Mannheim