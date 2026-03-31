CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Acquires BetterCloud Establishing a Unified Agentic Governance OS Across Cloud, SaaS and AI

CoreStack acquisition creates unified control plane for cloud and SaaS to meet growing, AI-driven governance demands

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / CoreStack, the global authority in AI-native cloud governance, FinOps, and security, today announced its acquisition of BetterCloud, the leading SaaS management platform. The acquisition establishes the industry's first Agentic Governance Operating System - the only unified governance control plane that uniquely manages cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, and AI-driven systems. Together, CoreStack and BetterCloud provide services to over 2,000 customers and partners globally, govern more than $6 billion in annual cloud consumption, and manage $35 billion in SaaS spend.

Enterprise demand for AI, autonomous workflows, and AI-native applications is outpacing traditional governance models. As autonomy scales, so does risk - creating a governance gap that fragmented tools cannot close. CoreStack's Agentic Governance OS, combined with BetterCloud's identity-centric SaaS management, establishes a continuous, machine-speed system of control across cloud, SaaS, and AI.

"AI is changing how enterprises operate, from systems we manage to systems that act. The challenge is no longer managing infrastructure or applications, but governing outcomes at machine speed, said Ez Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "With BetterCloud, we are establishing the Agentic Governance OS, a unified system of control where leaders define governance intent once, and it is enforced continuously across cloud, SaaS, and AI."

As organizations embrace agentic architectures, the challenge is no longer just managing infrastructure or applications-it is governing business outcomes. CoreStack's acquisition of BetterCloud is a critical step in becoming the governance system of record for the AI-accelerated enterprise.

The combined CoreStack and BetterCloud platform delivers a comprehensive governance fabric for the autonomous enterprise to support three core areas:

Orchestrating Autonomous Systems: Provides visibility into how AI agents, SaaS applications, and cloud services interact across the enterprise-eliminating blind spots and controlling the rise of "shadow AI."

Human-Defined, Machine-Executed Control: Enforces established policies, guardrails, and business intent centrally and automatically across cloud, SaaS, and AI-driven workflows without manual intervention.

Unified FinOps and Value Governance: Bridges cloud infrastructure and SaaS spend into a single financial and operational model-optimizing cost while enabling reinvestment into high-velocity AI initiatives.

In a strategic move to accelerate post-acquisition synergies, Raj Kunnath has been named President of BetterCloud. Kunnath, a CoreStack executive team member, will spearhead the integration efforts and drive the next phase of growth. This transition follows Jesse Levin's decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer. "I'm incredibly excited to lead BetterCloud into its next chapter as part of CoreStack," said Kunnath. "Together, we have a unique opportunity to redefine how customers and partners govern SaaS, cloud, and AI at scale."

The transaction was supported by Canaccord Genuity as financial advisor, Paul Hastings as legal advisor to BetterCloud, Zarren Law Group, and Inventus Law as legal advisor to CoreStack.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is the leading Agentic Governance OS for FinOps, security, and compliance in the AI-accelerated enterprise. It enables organizations to achieve Velocity with Control by continuously and intelligently governing cost, risk, compliance, and operations across cloud, SaaS, and AI-driven systems - operating at machine speed so enterprises can scale faster without increasing risk or cost. Trusted by over 1,000 global enterprises and partners across 40+ countries, CoreStack governs more than $3B in annual cloud consumption and is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. Learn more at corestack.com.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading all-in-one SaaS management platform that helps organizations manage, secure, and govern cloud applications across their enterprise. It makes IT teams more efficient with user and workflow automation while enabling IT and Finance leaders to optimize software spend and reduce security risks. Trusted by thousands of customers and more than 2 million users, BetterCloud oversees $35B in annual SaaS transactions and delivers unmatched expertise and support, as validated by customers on G2 and industry analyst reports from Gartner and Forrester in SaaS Operations Management and SaaS Spend Management. Learn more at bettercloud.com.

Media Contacts

Robert Ford, robert.ford@corestack.io

Kim Claditis, kim.claditis@bettercloud.com

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-acquires-bettercloud-establishing-a-unified-agentic-gov-1150558