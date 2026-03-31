Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone" or the "Firm"), a financial services holding company and parent of a group of companies operating in capital markets across North America, today announced the appointment of Thomas Saunders as Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales at ArcStone Securities LLC, its FINRA broker dealer and member of SIPC. The appointment advances the Firm's strategic build-out of institutional equities distribution across its platform.

Mr. Saunders joins ArcStone from iCapital Markets, where he served on the desk, developing specialized expertise in distribution, client coverage, and secondary market execution across capital markets. In his new role, Mr. Saunders will support the expansion of ArcStone's institutional equity sales desk, with a focus on high quality small and mid-cap issuers across the metals and mining, technology, biotechnology and diversified sectors, supporting the Firm's FINRA-registered broker-dealer and its growing corporate issuer base.

"The equity opportunity at ArcStone is one of the most differentiated I've seen in the market. The Firm is building a platform where institutional distribution, investment banking, and investor relations operate under a group of companies and that's where I want to be. I look forward to deepening our institutional relationships on both sides of the border."

- Thomas Saunders, Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, ArcStone Securities, LLC

Michael Astone, Chief Executive Officer of ArcStone, added: "Thomas adds additional institutional equity sales expertise and established client relationships we need as we scale our equities distribution capabilities. He understands the sectors we serve, is aggressive and is eager to put quality corporate issuers in front of our buy-side relationships. His addition is a meaningful step in our commitment to building a best-in-class platform for sophisticated issuers and institutional clients."

Just starting its third year of growth, ArcStone continues to selectively expand its team, with a focus on registered bankers and professionals who bring established client relationships, regulatory credibility, and deep sector expertise. The Firm's growth strategy is anchored in serving issuers and institutional clients at the highest level as their trusted advisor and partner. "This next chapter of growth will be all about adding senior talent across the organization. The first two years was securing our U.S. broker-dealer, building our conference platform and establishing the ArcStone franchise, the next chapter is much different," said Mr. Astone.

The appointment of Mr. Saunders reflects a broader strategic mandate at ArcStone. The Firm is actively pursuing talent additions and selective acquisitions as core pillars of its next phase of growth.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a Delaware holding company and parent of a group of companies providing investment banking, capital markets advisory, institutional equities, investor relations, and corporate advisory services. ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is not itself a registered broker-dealer. The ArcStone group includes: ArcStone Securities LLC, a FINRA/SIPC-registered broker-dealer (CRD #306029); ArcStone Canada Inc., an Ontario-based advisory subsidiary is not a registered dealer or licensed; ArcStone Branding Inc., an investor relations and corporate communications advisory firm is not a registered dealer or licensed; ArcStone Kingswood, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC (CRD #288898, FINRA/SIPC); and ArcStone Financial Pulse Inc., a media and news publication service provider of corporate news and company sponsored feature reports (not research). ArcStone maintains offices in New York, Florida, Toronto, and Dallas.

REGULATORY NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This press release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No securities offering is being made by this release. ArcStone Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC (CRD #306029), subject to the rules and regulations of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

ArcStone Canada Inc. is not a registered dealer or adviser under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including the securities laws of the provinces and territories of Canada, and does not carry on activities in Canada requiring such registration. ArcStone Canada Inc. does not provide investment advice or act as a dealer in Canada. Where applicable, advisory services in Canada are provided in reliance on available exemptions under applicable provincial securities law, including the securities legislation of the Province of Ontario administered by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"). This press release does not constitute and shall not be construed as a prospectus, offering memorandum, or other offering document under Canadian securities law. This press release is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction in which ArcStone is not authorized to conduct business or in which its distribution would be contrary to applicable law or regulation.

This press release is intended to comply with the communications requirements of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and applicable provincial securities legislation. Canadian recipients should consult a registered investment dealer or adviser in their jurisdiction before making any investment or business decision.

Nothing in this release should be construed as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective clients should conduct their own due diligence and consult qualified professional advisors before making any investment or business decision. Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. ArcStone undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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Source: ArcStone US Corp.