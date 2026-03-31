Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LabConnect Launches SampleGISTICS 2.0 to Digitize Clinical Trial Sample Capture

Drawing on insights from millions of samples collected across global clinical trials, SampleGISTICS 2.0 is designed to eliminate paper-based requisitions, manual data entries and disconnected courier processes. These persistent challenges can lead to lost samples, delayed shipments and limited operational oversight.

"SampleGISTICS 2.0 is the result of our more than two decades of experience managing decentralized clinical trials across our global network of laboratories, couriers and operations," said Wes Wheeler, chief executive officer of LabConnect. "That level of expertise and integration made it possible to develop a new application designed specifically for clinical trials by digitizing sample capture at the collection point."

The mobile application gives sites a fast, intuitive way to manage sample collection, requisitioning and shipment tracking from a smartphone or tablet. Features such as barcode scanning, multilingual support and offline functionality enable consistent performance across diverse site environments while supporting same-day data collection and improved protocol compliance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on periodic status updates, SampleGISTICS 2.0 provides real-time visibility into sample location, status and stability from collection through laboratory intake. Application-guided workflows aligned with study protocols help reduce data entry errors and ensure proper kit usage, supporting downstream shipment and laboratory processes.

"SampleGISTICS 2.0 simplifies how sites handle study visit and participant data at the point of collection, securely transferring it into LabConnect's validated LIMS environment," said Charles Castano, chief technology officer at LabConnect. "By leveraging technology to streamline data capture at the site, we can significantly reduce queries and gain visibility into samples arriving close to expiration windows that require priority processing. This also reduces manual steps, provides immediate sample traceability, enables real-time data capture, and supports faster, more reliable laboratory results."

For more information, visit LabConnect.com.

About LabConnect
LabConnect is a global provider of technology-enabled central laboratory services and functional service provider solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. The company connects laboratories, logistics, technology and scientific expertise through a decentralized laboratory network model to support clinical trials worldwide. Learn more at LabConnect.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611513/LabConnect_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labconnect-launches-samplegistics-2-0-to-digitize-clinical-trial-sample-capture-302729559.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.