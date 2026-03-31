Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Award-winning digital agency eDesign Interactive has been recognized as one of the top higher education design agencies by DesignRush, highlighting the firm's work helping colleges and universities modernize their digital presence through strategic website design and marketing.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/288982_05cc3cf144116bfd_001full.jpg

The recognition reflects the agency's ongoing collaboration with educational institutions to create digital experiences that communicate institutional value, improve user engagement, and support enrollment and brand visibility.

"This recognition is an honor for our team," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive.

"Higher education institutions play a vital role in shaping communities and future leaders. That's why we're deeply committed to helping them convey their mission and value through thoughtful digital experiences and marketing strategies that resonate with students, faculty, and stakeholders."

On top of the recognition from DesignRush, eDesign Interactive has also won multiple awards for its web design work for higher education institutions, including:

2025 NJ Ad Club Awards 1st Place in Digital Media: Not-for-Profit/Pro Bono Work for County College of Morris Silver Davey Award in the category: Film/Video-Government & Municipal for Raritan Valley Community College

2024 NJ Ad Club Award of Excellence in Digital Media: Website Design: B2B for New Jersey Council of County Colleges

2023 Silver w3 Award in the category General Video-Educational & Training for Passaic County Community College NJ Ad Club Award of Excellence in the category: Video (Animation/Motion Graphics) for Passaic County Community College

2019 Gold w3 Award in School/University Website for Raritan Valley Community College NCMPR Silver Paragon Award for Best College Website for Raritan Valley Community College



In addition to award-winning website design, eDesign Interactive provides specialized marketing services tailored specifically for higher education institutions, helping colleges and universities strengthen their digital presence and reach prospective students more effectively.

These services include strategic website design and development, brand storytelling, digital marketing campaigns, video production, and enrollment-focused digital experiences designed to communicate institutional values and differentiate programs in a competitive education landscape.

To learn more about eDesign Interactive and its higher education marketing services, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency specializing in higher education. Since 2004, the agency has helped colleges and universities engage students, faculty, and communities through compelling websites, interactive campaigns, and enrollment-focused digital strategies.

Its clients include Rutgers University, CUNY Staten Island, Passaic County Community College, and Raritan Valley Community College, among others. The agency has also collaborated with the New Jersey Council for Community Colleges (NJCCC) on statewide Pathways campaign and website. A recognized thought leader in the sector, eDesign is a regular exhibitor and speaker at the NCMPR National Conference, sharing insights on the future of digital marketing in higher education.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288982

Source: DesignRush