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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 14:30 Uhr
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inThought Research, Inc.: inThought Announces the Promotion of Dr. Amanda Weyerbacher to Executive VP

Ben Weintraub, President of inThought commented, "Dr. Weyerbacher is the key to inThought's ability to successfully execute opportunity assessments, licensing due diligence, launch planning, competitive positioning, life cycle management, and other fast-paced strategy projects."

Dr. Weyerbacher joined inThought in 2015 and has served as Director of Research since 2023. As a Senior Principal, she has led projects in oncology, immunology, and respiratory disease. Prior to inThought, she was a Senior Scientist at L'Oréal. She holds a PhD in Pharmacology from Weill Cornell Medical College and is a graduate of Skidmore College. Dr. Weyerbacher notes, "I look forward to ensuring that inThought's extraordinary analysts have the tools they need to deliver first class strategic advice to all our clients."

About inThought

inThought Research empowers biopharma leaders with comprehensive strategic insights. We combine Wall Street financial acumen and swiftness, scientific and medical expertise, and advanced AI analytics to navigate the complex landscape of drug development. Our multidisciplinary approach integrates clinical data, market analytics, and stakeholder perspectives. Through inThought Labs, we combine cutting-edge technology with the work of our subject matter experts to transform complex data into actionable intelligence. For more information, please visit www.inthought.com.

Contact information
Doug Foster, Chief Operating Officer
(508) 414-9819
dfoster@inthought.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inthought-announces-the-promotion-of-dr-amanda-weyerbacher-to-executive-vp-302729305.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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