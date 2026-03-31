Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924471 | ISIN: US8771631053 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.03.26 | 21:27
72,71 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAYLOR DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAYLOR DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 14:22 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taylor Devices, Inc.: Taylor Devices Announces Third Quarter And Nine-month Results Including Record High Nine-month Sales

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had 3rd quarter sales of $11,173,201, up from last year's 3rd quarter sales of $10,564,834 while sales for the 1st nine months were $32,695,023, also up from last year's 1st nine-month sales of $30,731,571.

Net earnings for the 3rd quarter were $2,498,140, up from last year's 3rd quarter net earnings of $2,002,245 with net earnings for the 1st nine months finishing at $6,696,848, also up from last year's net earnings for the 1st nine months of $5,725,060.

"While our FY26 3rd quarter and 1st nine-month sales both finished ahead of last year's levels respectively, the $32.7M also establishes a new high record for sales in the 1st nine-months of a fiscal year for our company, improving upon the prior record of $32.5M set in Q3 of our FY24," stated Tim Sopko, CEO. He continued, "Net earnings for the 3rd quarter and 1st nine months also finished better than last year's levels due to both higher sales volume and favorable sales mix." He further commented, "The six plus week US Government shutdown that occurred last fall and the resulting delays in contract awards continues to impact us as can be seen in our firm order backlog of $20.8M which is down from the $27.1M we had at the start of this fiscal year. While the headwinds we have been facing in our Structural and Industrial markets continued, we did receive our first Taylor Damped Moment Frame (TDMF) order which will incorporate 40 of our Fluid Viscous Dampers (FVDs) into a medical building on the west coast of the US." He concluded, "As we enter the 4th and final quarter of our FY26, we will continue to focus on our growth strategies supported by our continued investments in our team, technologies (R&D) and facilities which we expect will continue to support our profitable growth going forward."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 70-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment and structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

3 rd Quarter (3 months ended 02/28/26 & 02/28/25)

F/Y 26

F/Y 25

Sales

$ 11,173,201

$ 10,564,834

Net Earnings

$ 2,498,140

$ 2,002,245

Earnings per Share

$ 0.79

$ 0.64

Shares Outstanding

3,167,732

3,136,469




1 st Nine months (ended 02/28/26 & 02/28/25)

F/Y 26

F/Y 25

Sales

$ 32,695,023

$ 30,731,571

Net Earnings

$ 6,696,848

$ 5,725,060

Earnings per Share

$ 2.12

$ 1.83

Shares Outstanding

3,156,936

3,127,722

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com ; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors .

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact:

Artie Regan




Regan & Associates, Inc.


(212) 587-3005 (phone)


(212) 587-3006 (fax)


[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.