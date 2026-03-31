Following the closure of its €5.4 million ($6.23 million) pre-seed funding round, Luxembourg's TerraSpark aims to carry out its first space-to-earth power transmission in 2028 using radio frequency-based wireless energy transmission. The company has also been selected to join Germany's Dcubed on a mission scheduled for early 2027.TerraSpark has raised €5.4 million from investors including Parisian venture capital firm Daphni, Sake Bosch, Hans(wo)man Group, and other business angels and investors to further its goal of wirelessly delivering space-based solar to earth. The Luxembourg-based company ...

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