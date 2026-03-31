Koil Energy Solutions, Inc.: KOIL Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

- Revenue of $7.3 million, 22% growth

- Gross margin of 35%

- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, released today its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

"We achieved a record revenue of $7.3 million this quarter," said Erik Wiik, President and Chief Executive Officer of KOIL Energy. "Our growth initiatives are delivering profitable growth with an EBITDA margin of 10% while we continue to invest heavily in growth."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

For the three months ending December 31, 2025, KOIL Energy generated revenues of $7.3 million dollars. This is 22% higher than Q4 last year and 14% higher than last quarter. Both services and fixed priced contracts experienced significant year-over-year growth. Service revenue grew 24% and fixed priced contracts, or Product sales, increased by 21% compared to Q4 last year. This was driven by an exceptional order intake over the past two quarters.

Gross profit for the quarter totaled $2.5 million dollars, or 35% of revenues, compared to $2.4 million dollars, or 40% of revenues, during the fourth quarter of 2024. While profitability was unchanged on a dollar basis, the margin decline reflected a less favorable mix of projects.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses equaled $2.1 million for the quarter, up $237,000 from the prior year, driven by growth initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA was 10% of revenue, or a gain of $704,000.

Full Year 2025 Results:

For the full year 2025, we achieved revenue of 24 million dollars, marking a 6% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA was $1 million in 2025 compared to $3.5 million dollars in 2024. The reduction was mainly driven by investments tied to our growth initiatives. KOIL remained focused on long-term growth by deploying free cash flow to acquire new rental equipment and fund the development of intellectual property, the establishment of our Brazil operations, and international sales. These investments are already delivering positive growth results. We are currently refining our growth strategy and setting ambitious new goals through 2030. We look forward to presenting these plans at an in-person and online investor conference in Houston on May 7-8, 2026, held in conjunction with the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). Formal invitations will be sent shortly.

In summary, we remain highly confident in our ability to continue to deliver profitable growth. Recent project awards have positioned us strongly for the upcoming quarters.

KOIL will host an investor conference call to review its fourth quarter of 2025 results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or using the dial in numbers. (See details below.)

PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qjebi4ez/

PARTICIPANT DIALS:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE) 1-833-630-1956

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN 1-412-317-1837

The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.koilenergy.com, under the "Investors" section.

About KOIL www.koilenergy.com

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, KOIL Energy's experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Investor Relations:

ir@koilenergy.com

281-862-2201

Financial Tables: