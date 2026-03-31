Counsel Financial Enables $110 Million Multi-Participant Credit Facility for Litigation Firm

Facility provides refinancing on improved terms and funds ongoing litigation growth.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / A litigation-focused law firm secured a $110 million credit facility from a group of capital providers including a specialty finance firm and an alternative asset manager, supported by a portfolio of litigation assets consisting primarily of class actions, mass torts, and complex litigation matters. The transaction was completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Counsel Financial acted as servicer, collateral monitoring agent, underwriter, and originator on the transaction, providing comprehensive underwriting and ongoing portfolio oversight that enabled the refinancing of an existing facility on more favorable terms.

Through its involvement, Counsel Financial supported a restructuring of the firm's capital base, delivering improved financing flexibility and providing significant capital to fund ongoing litigation expenses and personnel needs while positioning the firm to advance and monetize its existing case portfolio.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is a leading provider of underwriting, servicing, and capital solutions for the legal finance market. Since 2000, the firm has deployed more than $2 billion to U.S.-based law firms and serviced over $10 billion in case collateral. Counsel delivers end-to-end capabilities across origination, underwriting, servicing, and valuation, leveraging proprietary data and experienced legal and financial professionals. Through its technology-enabled platform and approach to collateral analysis and monitoring, Counsel provides investors with transparency, insight, and risk management tailored to contingent fee assets.

Contact Information

Kim Zimmermann

VP, Marketing

kim@counselfinancial.com

7165680070

SOURCE: Counsel Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/counsel-financial-enables-110-million-multi-participant-credit-facil-1152868