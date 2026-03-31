Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Announces Proposed Corporate Name Change And Proposed Stock Ticker Change

-- Proposed Name Change to 'Kingsway Corporation' -

-- Proposed Stock Ticker Change to 'KWY' -

-- Name Change Subject to Shareholder Approval at 2026 Annual General Meeting --

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a proposed corporate name change to Kingsway Corporation and a proposed stock ticker change to KWY, which are intended to better reflect the Company's business evolution and long-term strategy. The proposed name change is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 18, 2026.

"I am pleased to share the Company's proposed name change to Kingsway Corporation," said JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO. "We have consistently heard from investors that 'Kingsway Financial Services' no longer accurately describes the Company's operations and creates unnecessary confusion in the capital markets, particularly given our exit from the insurance business nearly a decade ago. This change is an important step towards simplifying and clarifying the Kingsway equity story.

"Following approval of the proposed name change, we intend to move expeditiously to effectuate both the name change and a stock ticker change to KWY. We also look forward to working closely with the major financial data and index providers to ensure the investment community can quickly and accurately understand Kingsway's business and strategy.

"With a majority of revenues and adjusted EBITDA now coming from our high-growth Kingsway Search Xcelerator segment, Kingsway has a compelling story to tell - and we look forward to communicating that story with greater clarity and to a broader investor audience."

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements; however, the absence of any such words does not mean that a statement is a not a forward-looking statement. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect Kingsway management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-announces-proposed-corporate-name-change-and-proposed-stock-1153463