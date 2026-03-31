Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Nautical Ventures as Broward County Florida Dealer

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the addition of Nautical Ventures Group ("Nautical Ventures"), a subsidiary of Vision Marine Technologies Inc., as its exclusive authorized dealer in Broward County, Florida.

"Broward County is one of Florida's most significant markets for the recreational marine industry," explained Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "In 2022, Broward County contributed $3.889 billion in sales of boat and motor products of the $18.7 billion statewide retail sales gross Florida saw, according to an industry survey, making it a premier market for our products. We're excited to be working with Nautical Ventures to represent the Twin Vee brand in Broward County with consistency and operational discipline."

Nautical Ventures, which ranked #1 in the Top 100 Dealers in 2024 and received Boating Industry's Top 100 Dealer Award three years in a row, is an accomplished marine dealership with two locations in Broward County. Offering new and pre-owned boat sales, marina services, financing, and on-water experiences, the Company believes that Nautical Ventures has demonstrated the ability to execute across high-demand performance boating categories and deliver products efficiently to market.

"We believe this new dealer agreement reflects our continued focus on structuring our retail operations around high-quality product offerings," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. "In markets like South Florida, we have seen continued customer interest in the adventure catamaran segment, and Twin Vee's platform aligns well with this category."

As part of the relationship, Nautical Ventures and Twin Vee are collaborating on the development of two custom adventure boat models, designed to meet the evolving customer demand in the South Florida market.

Initial inventory deliveries are expected within the coming weeks, supporting near-term retail activity across Nautical Ventures' territory in Broward County.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boat Works is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion systems and a vertically integrated marine retail platform. Through its ownership of Nautical Ventures Group, the Company operates a network of dealership, service, and marina locations across Florida, offering a wide range of recreational boating products and services.

About Nautical Ventures Group

Nautical Ventures is a Florida-based boat dealership and service provider with multiple locations, operating within defined territorial rights across key markets. The company offers new and pre-owned boat sales, marina services, financing, and on-water experiences, representing a portfolio of recognized marine brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Twin Vee's relationship with Nautical Ventures, including the development of two custom adventure boat models with and the timing of initial inventory deliveries to Nautical Ventures.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to realize the benefits of its relationship with Nautical Ventures, continued customer interest in the adventure catamaran segment, the Company's ability to continue to expand its customer base and dealer network, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-powercats-co.-announces-nautical-ventures-as-broward-coun-1153578