New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - KELLS, an AI-powered digital dental care and benefits platform, will present at the Centri Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 14 at Nasdaq in New York City.

Jie Feng, Co-Founder and CEO will discuss the Company's recent development and future growth plans.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

KELLS joins a distinguished list of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others. Also included in the event at Nasdaq are key sponsors in the capital markets space, including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel.

"The companies involved with the Centri Capital Conference embody the innovation and diversity shaping today's capital markets," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are excited to welcome them to Nasdaq for investor 1:1 meetings and meaningful exchanges with leaders from across the industry."

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference.

About KELLS

KELLS is a modern AI-powered dental care and benefit platform built around the needs of today's consumers and businesses. Members use KELLS as their personal dental assistants to identify oral diseases early at home, navigate care and benefits, receive real-time consultations and pay average 50% less when seeking in-person care. With increased accessibility, transparency and personalization, KELLS empowers individuals to take control of their oral health and brings a cost-effective modern dental plan to businesses.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290442

Source: Centri