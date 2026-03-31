Business Solutions Re-Solved Inc.: reSolved Appoints Mariana Catz as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Effective immediately, Mariana Catz has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Founder Malcolm Klotz, previously co-CEO, will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), focusing on advancing the company's technology strategy and product architecture.

The transition reflects reSolved's continued evolution as organizations across philanthropy, research, healthcare, financial services and government seek more effective ways to manage funding, data and impact. reSolved serves clients across North America and Europe, with a growing global footprint.

"We are entering a phase where institutions need to rethink how they operate, not just the tools they use," said Mariana Catz, CEO. "Across governments, foundations, financial institutions and complex organizations, the real challenge is not technology alone, but how decisions, funding and accountability are structured. Drawing on more than two decades of experience, we focus on the underlying architecture that shapes how organizations operate, aligning people, processes and technology to support better decisions, more effective funding and measurable impact."

Catz brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across technology, government, healthcare and philanthropy. She has held senior roles, including Partner at Accenture, Chief Operating Officer of the Ontario Trillium Foundation and Chief Advisor for eHealth to the Government of Canada, where she led large-scale strategy and transformation initiatives.

Klotz founded reSolved in 2000 and has spent more than two decades building platforms that support grantmaking, research discovery and funding for leading global institutions. His work has enabled major institutions to translate complex operational challenges into scalable systems.

"reSolved has always concentrated on solving complex institutional problems in practical ways," said Malcolm Klotz, Founder and CTO. "In this next phase, we are deepening our investment in technology and advancing the underlying systems that shape how organizations fund, collaborate and deliver meaningful outcomes."

The separation of CEO and CTO roles reflects a clear emphasis on strengthening both business leadership and product innovation. As CEO, Catz will lead corporate strategy, organizational growth, client partnerships and global market expansion. As CTO, Klotz will lead technology strategy, product architecture and the development of next-generation platforms, including AI-enabled capabilities.

This leadership structure positions reSolved to accelerate innovation, expand its global presence and continue building platforms that enable organizations to manage funding, programs and outcomes at scale to deliver greater impact.

About reSolved

reSolved partners with global change-makers across philanthropy, research, government, financial services and higher education to drive meaningful change. With over two decades of experience, reSolved helps organizations unlock the full potential of their technology, supporting grants management, loans, scholarships, research funding, not-for-profit and government programs. With services spanning advisory, custom solution development, implementation and ongoing support, reSolved enables organizations to operate with greater clarity, make better decisions and deliver lasting impact.

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