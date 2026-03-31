IntraFind positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise AI Search, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise AI Search vendors.

IntraFind, with its mature enterprise search platform (iFinder) and integrated generative AI capabilities through iAssistant and iHub, has been recognized for its strong focus on semantic search precision, rapid deployment, and enterprise-grade integration across complex data environments.

Amandeep Singh Khanuja, Practice Director & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "IntraFind has a distinct position in the enterprise AI search market, built on an NLP and linguistics foundation that gives iFinder's retrieval layer more depth than most RAG entrants. The iFinder and iAssistant stack are tightly coupled, with iAssistant generating responses directly from iFinder's indexed content using RAG, ensuring outputs remain grounded in authorized enterprise data. Access controls are enforced through early binding at index time, ensuring users only surface content they are permitted to see. The platform demonstrates strong capabilities in indexing diverse, enterprise-scale data sources, complemented by fine-grained, permission-aware access controls and flexible deployment across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, making it well suited for complex and security-sensitive use cases.""

QKS Group defines Enterprise AI Search as an advanced information retrieval technology that leverages artificial intelligence to enable precise, context-aware searches across an organization's diverse data-sources including documents, databases, CRMs, CDPs, emails, intranets, and more. It employs sophisticated indexing, natural language processing, semantic understanding, and personalization techniques to swiftly surface relevant information. It directly addresses challenges related to inefficient information discovery, time-consuming manual searches, fragmented data environments, and ineffective knowledge utilization. By reducing the time employees spend searching for information, it significantly enhances organizational productivity, accelerates decision-making, and fosters agility in responding to business opportunities.

IntraFind positions itself as a mature enterprise AI search provider by combining strong linguistics-driven semantic search capabilities with an integrated retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and GenAI stack tailored for complex enterprise environments. Through its iFinder platform, the company delivers high-precision search across structured and unstructured data, leveraging advanced NLP, entity recognition, and support for a wide range of enterprise content formats, while ensuring strict permission-aware access control. iAssistant builds on this foundation by enabling grounded generative AI experiences, including contextual answers, summaries, and document-level insights, while allowing organizations to retain control over model selection and deployment. Complementing this, iHub extends capabilities into broader enterprise GenAI use cases within a secure and flexible architecture. Backed by a consistent focus on organic innovation and deep domain expertise, IntraFind addresses enterprise requirements for accuracy, scalability, deployment flexibility, and controlled AI adoption across evolving enterprise AI search landscapes.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Enterprise AI Search providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Franz Kögl, CEO at IntraFind Software AG, states, "We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise AI Search 2025. This recognition confirms our commitment to delivering AI-powered search that combines performance with trust. We help organizations make knowledge across complex data landscapes accessible in a precise, secure, and efficient way. In our view, enterprise AI creates real value when semantic search, secure generative AI grounded in authorized enterprise data, robust access controls, and explainable answers work together seamlessly."

About IntraFind Software AG:

IntraFind Software AG is a specialist in enterprise search and artificial intelligence, headquartered in Munich. For more than 25 years, the software company has been helping public authorities and enterprises search, connect, and leverage unstructured and structured data from a wide variety of systems. To achieve this, IntraFind relies on modern AI and machine learning methods, including natural language processing and large language models (LLMs). The solution combines search with an AI chatbot to provide fast, context-aware access to information, even across large volumes of data, while meeting the highest standards of data protection, governance, and digital sovereignty. IntraFind's customers include large enterprises, hidden champions, and public-sector organizations.

For more information about IntraFind Software AG, please visit www.intrafind.com

Media Contacts:

Andrea Papperger

PR & Marketing Manager

IntraFind Software AG

Landsberger Straße 368

80687 Munich, Germany

Email: press@intrafind.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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