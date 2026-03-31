Caseware: Data Analysis and AI Literacy Emerge as the Defining Skills for Accounting Professionals

Study findings point to a profession in transformation, with AI unlocking a new era of client value and insight

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data analysis and AI literacy are emerging as the most important capabilities for accounting professionals as AI reshapes the audit profession, according to findings from IDC's The Future of Audit and Accounting in the AI Era study, sponsored by Caseware .

The study, of 1,000+ audit and accounting professionals worldwide, shows the profession entering a new skills era as firms continue to embed AI into their overall strategy, use it widely in select functions or have pilot projects underway.

Data analysis ranked as the most important skill (33%) in the AI-driven world. Technology and AI literacy ranked second (28%), underscoring that the ability to harness, interrogate and direct AI systems is becoming as fundamental to the modern accountant as the broader skills that have always defined the role. Critical thinking ranked third (14%), followed by ethics, governance and oversight (13%).

The research highlights a growing readiness gap. Only 28% of respondents say they are very or extremely prepared to reskill or upskill staff for effective AI use, while 72% say they are only moderately, slightly or not prepared at all.

"The profession is approaching AI with a clear strategy for creating value," said Mickey North Rizza, group vice-president, Enterprise Software at IDC. "However, success in the AI era will depend on organizations that invest in data and AI literacy, set expectations for explainable and auditable AI and develop the skills needed to work confidently alongside intelligent systems."

The survey also shows that 67% of respondents agree or strongly agree that the audit profession needs a transformative execution rethink, one that reorganizes procedures while embedding AI at every stage of the workflow.

"AI won't replace auditors and accountants; it will redefine what they do," said David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware. "The profession's value will increasingly come from judgement, interpretation and strategic insight. Firms that invest in both AI and their people will be best placed to seize that opportunity."

AI raises the bar on strategic skills

AI is rapidly changing the nature of audit work. The study shows that firms are already improving audit quality through enhanced risk assessment and data analysis techniques. Firms are also automating routine processes and delivering deeper client insights by analyzing financial trends and forecasting performance.

Respondents recognize the biggest opportunity for auditors to create greater client value will come from integrating AI and advanced analytics to improve risk identification and deliver deeper insights, cited by 39%. Others point to deepening industry specialization to provide more tailored advisory services (21%), enhancing collaboration with clients throughout the audit cycle (14%) and redesigning audit processes to be more agile, technology-enabled and client-centric (13%).

AI is reshaping accounting career paths

The study shows that AI is reshaping how work is distributed across experience levels. Respondents are comfortable assigning AI-supported tasks such as administrative support, information gathering and data review and pattern detection to first-year professionals. For second and third-year professionals, AI creates real opportunities in areas including initial drafting of deliverables and technical research assistance.

With 76% of respondents believing AI will fundamentally transform audit within the next decade, the profession is not approaching this moment with hesitation, but clarity. The question now is whether organizations and individuals are building the foundations, the skills, the mindset and the right technology partnerships, to navigate that transformation with confidence and purpose.

Source: IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Caseware, The Future of Audit and Accounting in the AI Era, doc US54248126-IB, February 2026

About?Caseware??

Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy.